S.S. Mailbag: A Call from Canton and Other 2020 Goals

"What are some legitimate goals for next season?"

- @alex.ortiz_91 via Instagram

I could channel my inner coach here and say the only legitimate goal the Buccaneers should have heading into 2020 is to win the Super Bowl. And I do honestly believe that's the way Bruce Arians and his staff will be thinking.

But that's using the word in a different way than I think you mean. I used it as if to say, the only goal a team should legitimately have is to win it all. I think you mean, some goals we might legitimately expect to be achieved. That won't change the answer for Arians and company or for many of us? Why shouldn't we legitimately expect that goal to be achieved?

But let's approach this the way I think you really mean, Alex. Sure, the Bucs might win Super Bowl LV – which, by the way, would be incredible because the game will be held in Tampa – but so might the Indianapolis Colts. There are 32 teams and only one of them can achieve this goal, so it's not exactly a likely occurrence for any team. Yes, even the Patriots. I think we can acknowledge the not-high odds of that happening without it be insulting towards any Buccaneer player, coach or administrator.

What I think you mean are incremental goals that I truly believe have a good chance of happening. Here's a few:

1. A reduction in turnovers. Whether Jameis Winston is back and he reduces his interceptions or the Buccaneers have a new starter under center, this is one area that has to improve for the Bucs to win more consistently, and I believe it will. It's just too important not to be a focal point for the entire offseason. And it almost has to get better. The Buccaneers' 41 giveaways in 2019 were the worst in the NFL by a margin of six and it was the highest total for a Tampa Bay team since 1991. Imagine if the Buccaneers cut that number in half (roughly); 20 or 21 giveaways would have still only ranked in the middle of the league last year but that would be a gigantic improvement over 2019.

2. A more consistent kicking game. I believe in this one, too, because I think the Bucs are essentially there already. If you look at the final numbers, rookie Matt Gay made 77.1% of his field goals (27 of 35), which put the Bucs at 22nd in the NFL. That's better than it has been in recent years – it's actually the highest the Bucs have ranked in that category since 2014 – but still not where the team wants to be. But for most of the season, Gay was very reliable. He had the one devastating miss at the end of regulation that kept the Bucs from beating the Giants in Week Three, but with three weeks left in the season he had made 24 of his 27 field goal attempts. That is good enough. A three-game slump in which he missed five of eight to close out the season pushed his percentage down but I think Gay can be that kicker he was for most of his rookie season.

3. A better record in close games. The Bucs finished 7-9 last year but six of those nine losses came by seven points or fewer. The Buccaneers were 3-6 in such games, and they were just 5-4 when leading after the fourth quarter. Over the last three years, Tampa Bay is 9-19 in games decided by seven points or fewer and 4-10 in games decided by three points or fewer. The Bucs' defense turned around in a big way in the second half and if Todd Bowles's crew can play like that for an entire season we should see some more fourth-quarter leads protected. Also, if the first two goals above are reached it's going to make it a lot easier to achieve this one.

"What's the biggest score line you've ever had?"

- @alfie_lake via Instagram

Your wording confuses me a bit, Alfie. If you're asking me the most points the Buccaneers have ever scored in a game, that would be the 55 they put on the Rams in Week Four of this past season, in a 55-40 decision. That's also the highest combined number of points ever in a Buccaneers. If you mean the most points the Bucs have ever scored in a season, that was also this past year – 458. That blew away the Bucs' one-year-old record of 396 points from 2018.

If you mean individual scoring records, Doug Martin and Jimmie Giles have the two four-touchdown games in team history, for the shared record of 24 points in one contest. Martin scored four times on the ground against Oakland on November 4, 2012, and Giles caught four touchdown passes against Miami on October 20, 1985. The team's individual scoring record for a season is held by kicker Matt Bryant, who racked up 131 points in 2008. Among non-kickers, James Wilder's 78 points in 1984 is the team record.

If you mean me, I think I scored five runs in one game for the Bucs' staff softball team back in the '90s. My memory is shaky on that, though, so don't hold me to it.

Hi,

Can you tell me what happened with V. Hargreaves and the Buccs. They drafted him so high only to move on? Was there something else going on? I never learn why these happen until well after the fact.

Leon

Tampa Bay Fan via PA. (via email to tbbsocial@buccaneers.nfl.com)

Well, to be fair Leon, the team drafted Vernon Hargreaves in 2016 and just moved on halfway through the 2019 season, three-and-a-half years later. This wasn't exactly a sudden thing. Also, this kind of thing isn't at all uncommon around the league; just look at that 2016 draft. The Buccaneers took Hargreaves 12th overall, one pick after the Giants took cornerback Eli Apple. Apple was out of New York before Hargreaves was out of Tampa. Five of the first 15 picks in that draft are already with new teams.

Also consider this: Hargreaves' departure from the Buccaneers might have only been a couple months earlier than expected. As a first-round pick, the former Florida Gator got the standard four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season in 2020. The Buccaneers did exercise that option in the spring of 2019, and at the time Arians expressed confidence in Hargreaves' ability to shine in a more press-heavy defensive scheme. That fifth-year option is only guaranteed for injury, though, so the Buccaneers were not necessarily locked in for 2020. Given that we know now that at some point the team decided it was best to move on, it seems obvious Hargreaves would not have been back in 2020 even if the team had kept him on the roster through the rest of 2019.

Of course, you almost never get an official answer on this kind of thing as there isn't much for a team to gain by publicly enumerating the reasons a match with a certain player didn't work out. In fact, this is what General Manager Jason Licht said in a statement released by the team on the day Hargreaves was waived:

"After thoughtful consideration over the past few weeks, Coach Arians and I came to the conclusion that we needed to make this change. Decisions such as this are always difficult, but I felt it was in the best interest of our team to part ways with Vernon at this time and allow him to explore other opportunities. We are disappointed that it did not work out here for Vernon and we wish him continued success moving forward."

Arians also had his usual Wednesday press conference that day and answered the first Hargreaves question by stating that Licht's statement said it all. In the Bucs' win over Arizona three days earlier, in which Hargreaves was replaced on defense at one point, Arians did mention that he didn't believe the cornerback was hustling to make a tackle on one breakaway play. That may or may not have been a factor in the roster move but it definitely would have been just one very small piece of the puzzle.

In the end, Leon, I think it's pretty simple. The Buccaneers had drafted four cornerbacks in the first three rounds of the previous two drafts, including two by a new coaching staff in 2019. They hadn't had particularly good results in the secondary in the first half of the season, and that had been a problem area in recent years, as well. I think Arians and his staff decided it was time to focus on the younger players – not that Hargreaves was particularly old, of course – and try to get better results from that lineup. Hargreaves had started every game before he was waived and the two rookies, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean, hadn't yet played much.