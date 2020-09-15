The Need for Speed: A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Saints

Less Than a Nickel.

Though the Buccaneers' official depth chart lists its starting 11 on defense as three down linemen, four linebackers (two outside, two inside) and four defensive backs, their most common package is the "nickel," with five defensive backs on the field. Usually, it's one of the three down linemen who come off for the fifth DB, but there are some other groupings that fall into that nickel category.

Like most teams, the Bucs are in the nickel on the majority of their snaps because most offenses default to three-receiver sets on the majority of their snaps. Last year, the Buccaneers had exactly five defensive backs on the field for 698 snaps, or 65.2% of their total plays.

That percentage was much lower in the season opener, which of course is dictated by the opposing offense. The Bucs were only in the nickel on 50% of their defensive snaps against the Saints, with the "base defense" (three down linemen, two OLBs, two ILBs and four DBs) on the field for 42.4% of their plays.

The Saints only had three receivers on the field for 31 of their 66 plays on Sunday. In this case, it wasn't that New Orleans was lining up in 12 personnel and trying to ram the ball down the Bucs' throat. Rather, the issue in this game was the Saints had so many different groupings. New Orleans employed an incredible 13 different groupings, in terms of how many quarterbacks, linemen, receivers, tight ends and running backs were on the field. In contrast, the Bucs' offense used five different packages.

All of this is multiplied significantly by the presence of Taysom Hill, as the Saints are one of a very few teams to utilize two quarterbacks at the same time. Hill played 17 offensive snaps on Sunday and the Saints used five different personnel groupings on those 17 plays. Three of those five groupings included either one or zero wide receivers.