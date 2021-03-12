Lavonte David Aims to Be Bucs' Next Derrick Brooks

But even when that career is finally over, possibly with Tampa as his only home throughout, David still intends to emulate Brooks, one of the most beloved Buccaneers of all time. Brooks' Man of the Year award is an indication of how much he did for the community during his playing days and he has remained highly respected for his impact on the Bay area and elsewhere since his retirement.

"As far as off the field, I just want everybody to know that I'm a guy who's loving, who's caring, who was always a team-first guy who was kind," said David. "A guy who was easily to get along with, and then just a guy who did the best he can for his community, whatever community he was in, whether it was in Tampa or back home. The same thing Derrick Brooks did for me I'm just trying to leave for the next group of people who want to come in my position and play football. I'm just trying to leave some type of positive impact on whoever I've touched, whoever I've reached, to understand that any goal they set their minds to can be reached."

Like Brooks, David, a seven-time team captain, has an impeccable reputation inside and outside Buccaneers headquarters and there's little doubt he'll leave the kind of personal legacy behind for which he is striving. It's also a very good bet that he'll eventually join Brooks in the Buccaneers' Ring of Honor. With just one Pro Bowl invitation so far, David isn't going to catch Brooks in that arena unless he plays for a very long time, but it's widely believed, especially in the Bay area, that he should have many more all-star appearances by now.

Whether or not a lower number of Pro Bowls and All-Pro honors makes it more difficult for him to get the call to join Brooks in Canton remains to be seen. However, it seems likely that the Buccaneers' Super Bowl run in 2020 shined a much brighter light on one of the most underrated players in recent NFL history, and more accolades could start to pile up in the seasons ahead.

"I don't think more attention or less attention is going to change how I go out there and dominate," said David. "Now [people] have just got a better view at it, watching me and seeing why all those previous years they should have voted for me or whatever. That's neither here nor there, but they get a chance to see me play the game at a high level and me play the linebacker position the way I know how to play it, just going out there and being a playmaker, having fun and disrupting other teams' game plans. That's what I try to do and that's what I'm going to continue to try to do while I'm out there."