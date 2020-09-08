Leonard Fournette: Splitting Carries Will Help Us All

"I think it's great," said Fournette of operating within an offense with so many potential targets. "Especially when you have a lot of guys like Mike, Chris, Gronk, Tom and the O-Line. You can spread the ball to guys like that and it's not just you. When the defense has to game-plan, [it's] against eight guys, not just one. I think that opens up a variety of things for a lot of guys on our team on the offensive side of the ball."

Even better than taking the focus away from him in game-planning, all of those other Buccaneer weapons could take some defenders out of his way when he does get his handoffs. Fournette's former LSU teammate, Bucs linebacker Devin White, said that the Buccaneers' entire defensive game plan in Week 13 of last year, when they played in Jacksonville, was to stop Fournette. "If we stop him," said White, "we win the game."

That shouldn't be the case in Tampa, and that played into his decision to take the trip down the Gulf Coast.

"I feel like they had all the keys that I needed and vice versa," said Fournette. "I can help the team out, and also, they can help me. I think it's probably one of my first seasons running in a six-man box – which is a smart part on me. I made sure all that was in consideration with me coming here. The coaching staff [is full of] great guys I've been knowing. Some of my coaches know them too, so it was a perfect fit for me."

Arians might have hinted at one way Fournette could get some playing time in Week One, noting the strengths that make him a good fit on third downs.

"He's a big, strong back that can really catch," said the coach. "He can do everything. He can protect, he's a big third-down back and he's been a solid guy in the league. It just gives us another weapon. It's going to be situational, too. Each guy is going to have a role situationally."

Whether Fournette can carve out a piece of the offense of much substance in just five days remains to be seen but in the long run the Bucs' deeper backfield is expected to produce better results in 2020. Last year, the Bucs ranked 24th in rushing yards per game and 28th in yards per carry. From what linebacker Lavonte David has already seen on the practice field over the last month, the 2020 backfield is primed for success.