Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs vs. Texans Game Blog | Week 9 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 9 game vs. the Houston Texans

Nov 05, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Game Updates

Game Information

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans
  • Week 9
  • Sun 11/05 1:00 PM
  • at NGR Stadium

What You Need to Know

Related Content

news

Bucs vs. Bills Game Blog | Week 8 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 8 game vs. the Buffalo Bills
news

Falcons vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 7 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 7 game vs. The Atlanta Falcons
news

Lions vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 6 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 6 game vs. The Detroit Lions
news

Bucs vs. Saints Game Blog | Week 4 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 4 game vs. the New Orleans Saints
news

Eagles vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 3 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 3 game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles
news

Bears vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 2 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 2 game vs. the Chicago Bears
news

Bucs vs. Vikings Game Blog | Week 1 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 1 game vs. the Minnesota Vikings
news

Ravens vs. Bucs Game Blog | Preseason Week 3 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preseason Week 3 game vs. the Baltimore Ravens
news

Bucs vs. Jets Game Blog | Preseason Week 2 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preseason Week 2 game vs. the New York Jets.
news

Steelers vs. Bucs Game Blog | Preseason Week 1 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preseason Week 1 game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers
news

Cowboys vs. Bucs Game Blog | Wild Card Round

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card game vs. the Dallas Cowboys.
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans 

The Buccaneers will face the Texans on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Bucs vs. Texans Game Blog | Week 9 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 9 game vs. the Houston Texans

Click Here to Listen to the Game! (Local Only) 🎧

*Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only.

**Tap on the audio button on mobile devices to listen!

Buccaneers-Texans Inactives | Vita Vea Is Good to Go

DL Vita Vea returns to action after missing one game due to a groin injury and fellow defenders Christian Izien and Mike Greene, both of whom were questionable due to illness, have been cleared to play as well

Countdown to Kickoff: Buccaneers-Texans, Week 9 2023 

The Buccaneers will hit the road to take on the Texans in Week Nine … Key stats, lineup notes and more

Photos: Bucs Arriving for Game Against the Houston Texans

View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their Week 9 game against the Houston Texans.

Bucs vs. Texans Pregame Photos 

View pregame pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans matchup.

Bucs vs. Texans Week Nine | Game Trailer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the road for an important matchup against the Houston Texans halfway through the NFL season.

Bucs Elevate Patrick O'Connor for Houston Game

DL Patrick O'Connor was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, making him eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Texans in Houston

Photos: Bucs Depart for Houston Texans

View photos of the Buccaneers departing for Week 9 vs. the Houston Texans.

Updates: Mike Greene Added to Injury Report on Satuday

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023

Buccaneers-Texans Injury Report Nov. 3: Vea, Izien Listed as Questionable

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week Nine matchup

Todd Bowles: Tristan Wirfs 'Ready to Play' Ahead of Bucs vs. Texans | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Week 9 practice. HC Bowles discussed health updates heading into Houston, his relationship with Texans HC DeMeco Ryans and the Bucs' high effort week in and week out.

Week 9 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Texans

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Texans in Week 9 

The Buccaneers will hit the road to take on the Texans in Week Nine and here are five players to watch

How to Play Complimentary Football in Houston | Tampa Two

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into their takeaways from Thursday Night Football, the great job G Aaron Stinnie is doing in the midst of offensive line injuries and how the Bucs can bounce back in Texas.

Rookie Review | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about the Bucs' 2023 rookie class, the team's history against the Texans, Swedish Fish and more

In Case You Missed It: November 3, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 9 of the 2023 regular season

Buccaneers-Texans Injury Report Nov. 2: Tristan Wirfs Upgrades to Full Participation on Thursday 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week Nine matchup

Baker Mayfield: Bucs Need to Improve in Red Zone

Tampa Bay's offense, with QB Baker Mayfield at the helm, has taken care of the football and done reasonably well on third downs but need to be more efficient in the red zone to get the scoring up
Advertising