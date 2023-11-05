Bucs vs. Texans Game Blog | Week 9 2023

Game Updates
Game Information
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans
- Week 9
- Sun 11/05 1:00 PM
- at NGR Stadium
The Buccaneers will face the Texans on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 9 game vs. the Houston Texans
*Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only.
**Tap on the audio button on mobile devices to listen!
DL Vita Vea returns to action after missing one game due to a groin injury and fellow defenders Christian Izien and Mike Greene, both of whom were questionable due to illness, have been cleared to play as well
The Buccaneers will hit the road to take on the Texans in Week Nine … Key stats, lineup notes and more
View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their Week 9 game against the Houston Texans.
View pregame pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans matchup.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the road for an important matchup against the Houston Texans halfway through the NFL season.
DL Patrick O'Connor was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, making him eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Texans in Houston
View photos of the Buccaneers departing for Week 9 vs. the Houston Texans.
Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023
A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week Nine matchup
Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Week 9 practice. HC Bowles discussed health updates heading into Houston, his relationship with Texans HC DeMeco Ryans and the Bucs' high effort week in and week out.
The Buccaneers will hit the road to take on the Texans in Week Nine and here are five players to watch
Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into their takeaways from Thursday Night Football, the great job G Aaron Stinnie is doing in the midst of offensive line injuries and how the Bucs can bounce back in Texas.
This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about the Bucs' 2023 rookie class, the team's history against the Texans, Swedish Fish and more
Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 9 of the 2023 regular season
A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week Nine matchup