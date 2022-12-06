Saints vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 13 2022

Game Updates
Game Information
- New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 13
- Mon 12/5 8:15 PM
- at Raymond James Stadium
