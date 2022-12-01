How to Watch: Saints vs Buccaneers 

On Monday Night Football's grand stage, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will strive for a season sweep of the New Orleans Saints. Both teams are coming off a loss in Week 12 and will seek revitalization this week. The NFC South is up for grabs with the Buccaneers (5-6) holding a half-game lead over the Falcons, and the Saints (4-8) and the Panthers a game behind. Both clubs will look to get back on track in Week 13, strengthening their hold in the division race. Given the current standings, this may not be the flashiest matchup on paper, but will certainly dictate playoff hopes. Illuminated by a national spotlight, the divisional foes will square-off at Raymond James Stadium in front of a sea of red.

Matchup

New Orleans Saints (4-8) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6)

Watch:

Monday, December 5, 2022

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium

Network: ESPN

Broadcast Crew: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (reporter)

