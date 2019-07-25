S.S. Mailbag: Pre-Camp Concerns

Do you think our secondary can hold up in the Todd Bowles defensive scheme?

- putthemonyinthebag, via Instagram

Well, I think Bruce Arians and his defensive staff believes it will be able to do so, and that's all we really have to go on at the moment. The proof will soon be in the pudding.

Remember these words from Arians near the end of the offseason program, when asked where the team appeared to be most improved from what he had inherited back in January:

"Probably secondary. I think we're really, really good. … So, yeah, I think – earmarked as a problem set back in January, that's totally fixed. Let's knock on wood they stay healthy."

That's an important caveat by Arians at the end there. The Bucs' secondary was beset by injuries last year, with Vernon Hargreaves, Justin Evans, Brent Grimes, M.J. Stewart, Carlton Davis and Chris Conte all missing time. There's reason for optimism on that front because of the youth of the Bucs' current crew. Grimes and Conte are gone and three new rookies are in with the draft additions of Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jamel Dean and Mike Edwards. Pretty much the entire secondary is under 25 years old. That could mean some growing pains in adjusting to the NFL, but on average younger players are less injury prone than their more weathered counterparts.

Beyond the injury issue, I think it's less a matter of the young players "holding up" in Todd Bowles' defense and more a matter of that scheme actually getting more out of them. It's the common school of thought that Bowles' more aggressive, press-man scheme is better suited for the likely starting corner duo of Hargreaves and Davis. It's probably a good match for the style of play shown so far by Evans and Jordan Whitehead, too.

Like I said, there will probably be some bumps in the road along the way as these young players adjust not only to the NFL but to a new defensive scheme. And a more aggressive approach can lead to more big plays by both the offense and the defense. But there is a lot of room for improvement after last season, in which the Bucs' secondary was one of the most porous in the league. Simply getting this group back to league-average numbers – just as I said about the kicking game – would be a great complement to what is obviously a very productive offense.

Of the younger/new players who do you think will step up as a leader?

- cdouble_d via Instagram

…and…

Which of our DBs will step up as a leader this year?

- philbrasil10 via Instagram

I put these two questions together since they're asking much the same thing. cdouble_d's question is a little broader, so let's start there. The obvious answer is first-round linebacker Devin White, who apparently was already emerging as a leader during the offseason program. That's pretty impressive for a rookie, not only to be a vocal player on the field right away but to be able to do so in a way that doesn't cause older teammates to tune him out. Apparently that's just an innate trait for the former LSU star, who did the same thing as a young starter on the Tigers' defense. The LSU defensive coordinator, Dave Aranda, said this about White, who was a team captain last year at the age of 20: "People listen to him and respect him…his passion shows both on and off the field."

White will also be playing a position that lends itself to the leadership role. The insider linebacker(s) is/are often the quarterbacks of the defense, calling the plays and making adjustments both in front and behind them. White surely knows this and will be looking to establish his authority on the field. His fellow ILB, Lavonte David, will be able to help him with that and provide a quieter and more experienced type of leadership as a complement.

Arians brought up White's maturity and leadership as the Bucs reported for training camp on Thursday.

"I think that was a big part of the evaluation process, of how mature he was and the accolades from that we really trust, that were around him every day," said Arians. "You hear them say now that they can't replace him. So the sky's the limit."

The other new player who might be a leader, perhaps simply by style of play, is defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh. Arians and Bowles want the Suh who has played with fierceness throughout his career, and he wants that to rub off on the players around him. "I want to see him play that way," said Arians, "and I want everybody around him to play that way."

Arians, in fact, is already seeing the impact Suh is making on the rest of the defense.

"For Suh, just be you," said Arians of his advice for the newcomer. "You don't have to come in here and be a rah-rah guy. Just be you and play hard like you always do and guys will follow you. He's already helping guys, giving them tips. To me, that's leading. When you're helping your room gets better, that's leading.