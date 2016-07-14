Martin Among NFL's Top Fantasy Players

A second Buccaneer has appeared in the NFL Network's top 50 fantasy player of 2016 in as many days. On Wednesday, wide receiver Mike Evans made the No. 22 spot on the list. Thursday, running back Doug Martin was added. Martin, who was the NFL Network's No, 33 overall player of 2015, was picked as the No. 17 fantasy player heading into this season.
Martin was one of the league's best running backs in 2015, rushing for 1,402 yards, which were the second-most in the league, and six touchdowns. Martin's 4.9 yards per rush were the most of his career. He was also listed as the most elusive back in the league by Pro Football Focus.
The NFL Network said that there will not be another quarterback listed, so quarterback Jameis Winston won't crack the top 50 this season, nor will wide receiver Vincent Jackson. To read more about Evans' selection, click HERE.