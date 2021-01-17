Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue their 2020 postseason run when they take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday evening, and we're counting down the hours to the 6:40 p.m. ET kickoff at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. After a week of preparation, here's what it all comes down to:

5 TAMPA BAY PLAYERS TO WATCH

CB Carlton Davis﻿. When the Buccaneers and Saints met in Week One of the regular season, Davis drew primary coverage duties on Michael Thomas, who had set an NFL record the season before with 149 receptions, leading the league with 1,725 yards. The Saints won the game, 34-23, but Davis had one of his best games of the season, helping hold Thomas to just 17 yards on three catches. That is just one of two times in Thomas' five-year career that he has been held under 20 yards in a game. The Saints' top receiver played most of the game before suffering an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter, and that ailment plagued him for much of the season. Thomas only played in seven regular-season games and finished with a career-low 40 receptions and no touchdowns. Both Thomas and Davis were sidelined at the end of the regular season by injuries, but both returned to help their teams advance in the Wild Card round. Thomas immediately re-emerged as one of Drew Brees' most favored targets, with the ball thrown his way seven times to produce five catches for 73 yards and a score. Davis, who tied for second in the NFL with 18 passes defensed despite missing the last two games, knocked away two more passes in the Buccaneers win in Washington. Will the Buccaneers once again choose to shadow Thomas with their top cornerback, one who can match the Saints' receiver in terms of size, physical style of play and sharp routes? That certainly seems possible, but even if the Bucs keep their corners on their usual sides Davis will still be critical to the defense slowing down the likes of Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders and the extremely speedy Deonte Harris.

G Aaron Stinnie﻿. There will be a lot of eyes on Stinnie, the third-year player who gets his very first NFL starting opportunity in a pressure-packed situation. Stinnie will be stepping in at right guard for Alex Cappa, who landed on injured reserve after fracturing an ankle in Washington. Stinnie is an athletic lineman who the Bucs believe can duplicate the rugged style of Cappa, who quietly had a strong season in his second year in the lineup. Edge rushers Trey Hendrickson, Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport draw much of the attention when it comes to the Saints' dangerous pass rush, but the front line has also gotten a lot of penetration this season from interior rushers David Onyemata, Sheldon Rankins and Malcom Brown. In the Wild Card win over Chicago last weekend, Rankins recorded the Saints' lone sack and two of their three quarterback hits on Mitchell Trubisky. Stinnie will have to join center Ryan Jensen and left guard Ali Marpet in forming a solid wall in the middle of the line in order to give Tom Brady time to throw and continue his late-season hot streak. A former undrafted free agent out of James Madison with the Tennessee Titans in 2018, Stinnie came to the Buccaneers as a waiver claim last November and has had more than a season to absorb the playbook. Jensen, who didn't start his first NFL game until well into his third season, knows what Stinnie is about to experience and thinks the young lineman is prepared for it after a lot of time learning from Cappa and Marpet. Said Jensen: "Stinnie has been doing that. He wants to get better every day and he has gotten better. I have the utmost confidence in Aaron stepping in."

ILB ﻿Devin White﻿. The Bucs may have lost a valuable part of their offensive front but they are getting back the heart of their defensive front seven. White missed the regular-season finale and the Wild Card game while on the reserve/COVID-19 list, with Kevin Minter filling in ably, but he came off that list Monday and is eager to lead the defense into battle with Drew Brees and company. White specifically noted that he won't be overly eager on Sunday night and try to do too much in his return, but there's no doubt he's one of the main sources of big, momentum-changing plays on Tampa Bay's defense. White led the team with 140 tackles and was the only player in the NFL who combined at least 100 tackles with nine or more sacks. In the Bucs' efforts to get past a very good New Orleans offensive line and get some are pressure on Drew Brees, White's lightning-quick up-the-middle strikes into the backfield could be critical. When the Bucs' defense needed a big play late in their Wild Card win at Washington, it was fellow inside linebacker Lavonte David who got home on a blitz for a huge sack of Taylor Heinicke. Now the Bucs will have two dynamic pass-rushers they can bring up the middle. Perhaps more important to Tampa Bay's efforts to slow down the Saints, however, is how well White and David can track star running back Alvin Kamara in the open field. Kamara was the Saints' leading rusher and receiver during the regular season and he sometimes seems to glide effortlessly through seams in the opposing defenses. White will be instrumental in keeping Kamara from gaining too much extra yardage after the catch or his first burst through the line of scrimmage.

WR ﻿Antonio Brown﻿. Brown joined the Buccaneers on November 3rd and saw his first NFL action in a season and a half five days later against the Saints. He had five passes thrown his way in his Tampa Bay debut and caught three of them for 31 yards in a lopsided New Orleans win. Since then, Brown has become much more integrated in the Buccaneers' offense and has become a very productive third weapon alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. He has scored five touchdowns in the Bucs' last four games, three of them on plays of 30 or more yards as the offense has started to unlock some of the downfield big-play potential in his game. Brown has also proved to be a weapon on quick passes down the line that ask him to pick up most of the yards after the catch, gradually regaining the elusiveness he has shown throughout his prolific career. The Bucs have even used him in the running game, as when he gained 22 yards on an end-around in Washington last weekend. Brown is worth watching on Sunday night because he represents the biggest difference in the Buccaneers' offense from Week Nine, when Tampa Bay and New Orleans last played, and now. Brown also gives the Buccaneers some very valuable insurance if either Evans or Godwin are unavailable for any length of time, something that proved valuable in Week 17 when he stepped into Evans' "X" role and caught 11 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Both Evans and Godwin were limited by injuries during practice this week. Said Head Coach Bruce Arians of Brown's growing role in the offense: "He's back up to his normal playing speed and making plays. He's a different threat for us."