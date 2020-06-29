Next Gen Nuggets: One Thing to Know About Each Buc Foe (Part 1)

Week One: at New Orleans

What You Need to Know: Jared Cook quietly developed into a huge threat in the Saints' offense

We don't need a Next Gen deep dive to know that Drew Brees-to-Michael Thomas is the key component in the Saints' offense. It's a seemingly unstoppable connection (9.3 Thomas receptions per game!) even though everyone knows it's coming. After that, the next offensive weapon Saints opponents would likely worry about is versatile running back Alvin Kamara.

Meanwhile, New Orleans hasn't fully been able to replace Jimmy Graham's contributions from the tight end spot since surprisingly trading him to Seattle after the 2014 season, other than one good campaign from Ben Watson in 2015. The latest attempt was Jared Cook, who had put up 896 yards for Oakland in 2018. At first, it didn't seem that Cook was the answer, as he had no more than four catches or 41 yards in any of the Saints' first eight games of 2019 (he missed two due to an ankle injury).

However, over the last eight games Cook quietly emerged as a problem for opposing defenses. He had 537 yards in that span, or 67.1 per game, seventh among all NFL tight ends. Cook also scored seven of his nine touchdowns; only Baltimore's Mark Andrews scored more often among tight ends.

What can Next Gen add to this picture? Well it gives us an idea of how the Saints used Cook, which helps explain his high scoring numbers and his Graham-like yardage working with Brees in the second half.

First, Cook was separated from the line and lined up in the slot on 51% of his snaps, which is reminiscent of how the Saints used Graham during his big seasons. In essence, Cook became a jumbo receiver and a mismatch for some defenders, and he exploited that to the tune of 16.4 yards per catch and 10.9 yards per target, excellent numbers for a tight end. As a comparison, superstar tight end George Kittle of the Saints averaged 9.8 yards per target.

Second, the Saints really liked to turn to Cook when they got close to the goal line. On 10 occasions in 2019, Brees threw to Cook when the tight end was already in the opposing end zone. That was tied for the second-most such targets by a tight end in the NFL in 2019. Five of those 10 targets resulted in catches, and obviously touchdowns.