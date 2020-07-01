Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wednesday, Jul 01, 2020

Next Gen Nuggets: One Thing to Know About Each Buc Foe (Part 3)

At the middle of the Bucs' 2020 schedule lurks a quarterback who relishes playing under pressure and an offense that uses more unique combinations than any other team in the league

Scott Smith

The NFL's Next Gen Stats add an appealing level of insight to the performances of NFL players and teams, often lending more credence to the idea that a certain player is doing well.

For instance, one can surmise that Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean had a promising rookie season based on the fact that he tied for fourth in the NFL with 17 passes defensed despite playing roughly half of the team's games on defense. Next Gen Stats help us put that performance into perspective. Through Week 16 of the season, Dean had defended the pass on 43% of the targets on which he was the nearest defender. That was the highest rate in the NFL among defenders with at least 15 targets.

This week, we're using those Next Gen Stats to look at not the Buccaneers but their upcoming opponents in 2020. You can check out Monday's intro for more information on the series plus our look at the first three teams on the schedule. On Tuesday, we shared some Next Gen insights on Games 4-6. Now we move on to the next stretch on the Bucs' 2020 slate.

Week Seven: at Las Vegas

What You Need to Know: Derek Carr doesn't get pressured a lot, but he handles it well when it happens

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had the best season of his six-year NFL career in 2019, one that was slightly better than any of his three Pro Bowl campaigns (2014, 2016, 2017) in most statistical categories. Carr set career highs in completion percentage (70.4%), passing yards (4,054) and passer rating (100.8) and also averaged more yards per completion and per attempt than ever before.

What Next Gen adds to those surface stats is the insight that Carr was just as good, if not a little better, when he was operating under pressure. Carr, Drew Brees and Ryan Tannehill were the only three quarterbacks in the NFL in 2019 who had a passer rating over 100 both when under pressure and when not under pressure. In Carr's case, his rating was a little higher with pressure (103.7) than without (100.3).

The things is, Oakland's offensive line did a very nice job of making sure Carr didn't have to operate under pressure last year. He felt the heat on just 19% of his dropbacks, which was the fourth-lowest among NFL quarterbacks in 2019. Carr repaid his line's good work by shining on the few occasions where he did have to hurry. His aforementioned passer rating under pressure of 103.7 was the third-best in the NFL. And while his completion percentage did come down just a bit under pressure, his rate of 66.7% was still the best in the entire league.

Week Eight: at N.Y. Giants

What You Need to Know: Beware Saquon Barkley lined up with Daniel Jones in the shotgun, in part due to Barkley's sudden burst

The Buccaneers had the best run defense in the NFL in 2019, and allowed the fewest rushing yards per game (73.8) in a season in franchise history. Along the way, they did a better job than most defenses at shutting down such elite backs as the Panthers' Christian McCaffrey, the Saints' Alvin Kamara and the Giants' Saquon Barkley.

That last one comes with a bit of an asterisk, though, because Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain before halftime and missed the rest of that Week Three contest plus several more. He finished with just 10 rushing yards on eight carries.

The Buccaneers have almost all of their 2019 defensive personnel back for 2020 and thus have reason to believe they will be very good against the run again. But this time they'll have to face Barkley on his home field and he will likely be motivated to win his second battle with the Buccaneers' defense. What the Bucs have to look out for in particular is when quarterback Daniel Jones lines up in the shotgun and Barkley joins him in the backfield.

According to Next Gen Stats, Barkley averaged a robust 5.6 yards per carry on handoffs out of the shotgun. That was the highest average in that situation for any back in the NFL. Barkley also excelled at running up the middle, averaging an NFL-best 5.1 yards on such carries, the best in the league (minimum of 75 opportunities).

Barkley's ability to get from deep in the backfield to well beyond the line of scrimmage probably has much to do with his incredible burst and top-end speed. According to Next Gen, the Giants back got up to 20 miles per hour or more on five different carries during the 2019 season. Only one running back did it more often.

Week Nine: vs. New Orleans

What You Need to Know: It will take a lot of game tape study for the Bucs to be ready for everything the Saints' offense may throw at them

When we first looked at the Saints for the Week One game in New Orleans, we focused on tight end Jared Cook, who became one of the team's biggest threats around the end zone in his first year with Drew Brees. The Saints liked to use Cook in the way they used to utilize Jimmy Graham to great effect, frequently detaching him from the line and putting him in the slot. Well, that's just one thing the Buccaneers have to get ready for when facing the Saints this season.

There's a lot more. According to Next Gen Stats, the Saints used 27 unique offensive groupings in 2019, which was by far the most in the NFL. No other team even used 20 unique groupings, with Miami and New England coming the closest at 19. Interestingly, in a league that is increasingly turning to "11" personnel as its base – that's one back, one tight end and three receivers – the Saints went in the other direction in 2019. They only used 11 personnel on 44% of their snaps, which was the fifth-lowest in the league. By contrast, the league average is 58%.

One of the things that allows the Saints to have more variety in their offensive packages is that they're one of the few teams that will use two different players labeled as "quarterbacks," sometimes on the same play. That's the Taysom Hill effect. While Hill is listed as quarterback, he's a threat on any play to throw, run or catch the ball, or simply serve as a decoy. Despite his designated position he operated as a slot receiver, a slot tight end, an outside receiver, a running back and a quarterback.

Hill was the only player in the NFL to take at least 30 snaps at slot receiver (66), tight end (75), outside receiver (37) and quarterback (36). He had 19 snaps at running back.

Related Content

Next Gen Nuggets: One Thing to Know About Each Buc Foe (Part 2)
news

Next Gen Nuggets: One Thing to Know About Each Buc Foe (Part 2)

As the Bucs move from September into October this fall they'll have to deal with an electric pass-catching back as well as one of the league's best edge rushers, according to Next Gen Stats
Next Gen Nuggets: One Thing to Know About Each Buc Foe (Part 1)
news

Next Gen Nuggets: One Thing to Know About Each Buc Foe (Part 1)

Another Saints pass-catcher to worry about, a rising edge-rushing star in Carolina and more are the subjects as we use the NFL's Next Gen Stats to shine some light on Tampa Bay's opponents in 2020
Give Me Five: Bucs' Biggest Statistical Improvements in 2020
news

Give Me Five: Bucs' Biggest Statistical Improvements in 2020

After identifying the top individual Buc seasons of the last decade in our first "Give Me Five" challenge, Staff Writer Carmen Vitali is now tasked with picking five stats that will show great improvement this season
The Top Buccaneer in Every Jersey: 91-99
news

The Top Buccaneer in Every Jersey: 91-99

Three of the greatest players in team history are in this final group of jersey numbers, but some of the other spots in the 90s are much tougher to pick
12/18/2000.- -.tampa.CAPTION INFO:.Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. St. Louis Rams at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL December 18, 2000. This is a digital image. Warrick Dunn starts to celebrate as he enters the endzone with the winning touchdown.
news

Give Me Five: Most Exciting Victories in the Last 20 Years

Re-live some amazing Bucs moments in the last two decades with Scott Smith after Carmen Vitali calls on his Bucs history expertise asking the most exciting regular season games for this edition of Give Me Five.
Bucs 2020 Post-Draft Roster Review: Specialists
news

Bucs 2020 Post-Draft Roster Review: Specialists

We conclude our run through the Buccaneers' pre-camp depth chart with those who contribute primarily in the kick and coverage portion of the game
Give Me Five: Top Individual Bucs Seasons of the 2010s
news

Give Me Five: Top Individual Bucs Seasons of the 2010s

Tasked with identifying the best individual season performances for the Bucs over the last decade, Carmen Vitali notes three great offensive campaigns but has two defenders battling for the top spot
The Top Buccaneer in Every Jersey: 81-90
news

The Top Buccaneer in Every Jersey: 81-90

The 1980s and 1990s are well-represented in this set of jersey numbers as the likes of Kevin House and Jimmie Giles get their due
DE Chidi Ahanotu
news

The Top Buccaneer in Every Jersey: 71-80

As we run through the 70s we find a competition between offensive and defensive linemen that includes only a few slam-dunk picks
Bucs 2020 Post-Draft Roster Review: Safeties
news

Bucs 2020 Post-Draft Roster Review: Safeties

Whenever the Buccaneers do return to the field for some form of a training camp, the safety position will be one of the best to watch, as it is far less settled than the rest of the defense
Bucs 2020 Post-Draft Roster Review: Cornerbacks
news

Bucs 2020 Post-Draft Roster Review: Cornerbacks

The Buccaneers' heavy recent draft investments in the cornerback position started to pay off in the second half of 2019 and now that young group is focused on producing more turnovers

