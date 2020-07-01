Next Gen Nuggets: One Thing to Know About Each Buc Foe (Part 3)

Week Eight: at N.Y. Giants

What You Need to Know: Beware Saquon Barkley lined up with Daniel Jones in the shotgun, in part due to Barkley's sudden burst

The Buccaneers had the best run defense in the NFL in 2019, and allowed the fewest rushing yards per game (73.8) in a season in franchise history. Along the way, they did a better job than most defenses at shutting down such elite backs as the Panthers' Christian McCaffrey, the Saints' Alvin Kamara and the Giants' Saquon Barkley.

That last one comes with a bit of an asterisk, though, because Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain before halftime and missed the rest of that Week Three contest plus several more. He finished with just 10 rushing yards on eight carries.

The Buccaneers have almost all of their 2019 defensive personnel back for 2020 and thus have reason to believe they will be very good against the run again. But this time they'll have to face Barkley on his home field and he will likely be motivated to win his second battle with the Buccaneers' defense. What the Bucs have to look out for in particular is when quarterback Daniel Jones lines up in the shotgun and Barkley joins him in the backfield.

According to Next Gen Stats, Barkley averaged a robust 5.6 yards per carry on handoffs out of the shotgun. That was the highest average in that situation for any back in the NFL. Barkley also excelled at running up the middle, averaging an NFL-best 5.1 yards on such carries, the best in the league (minimum of 75 opportunities).