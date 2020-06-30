Next Gen Nuggets: One Thing to Know About Each Buc Foe (Part 2)

Week Five: at Chicago

What You Need to Know: If Todd Bowles wants to blitz at his usual rate in Week Five, the Bucs would be better off with Mitch Trubisky under center for the Bears

The Buccaneers have had one encounter with Chicago quarterback Mitch Trubisky, and it was not much fun. In Week Four of the 2018 campaign, Trubisky's second after being drafted second overall in 2017, the Bucs visited Soldier Field and absorbed a 48-10 beating, with the Bears' young passer throwing for 354 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. That is unquestionably the best game so far in Trubisky's brief career.

Many other Sunday's have not gone as well, though Trubisky's 48-29 TD-INT ratio and his 85.8 passer rating aren't exactly disastrous. Still, the Bears made a point to give Trubisky competition and themselves another option if they don't like how his fourth season is going, trading for Jacksonville's Nick Foles and Foles's rather large contract.

The Buccaneers head back to Soldier Field in 2020 and obviously will be hoping for better results. They will likely have a better defensive showing, particularly if the gains of the second half of 2019 under Todd Bowles are a harbinger of things to come this fall. One thing is for certain, the Buccaneers' defense is far more aggressive under Bowles than it was under Mike Smith in the first half of 2018. In Bowles' first season at the helm, the Buccaneers brought five or more defenders at the quarterback on 42.9% of their defensive snaps, the second-highest average in the NFL.

So would the Bucs want another crack at Trubisky after he scorched them in 2018, or would they like to take on Foles, who they most recently defeated when he was starting for the Eagles in Week Two of that same season? Next Gen Stats suggest the Buccaneers would be better off facing Trubisky if they plan to be aggressive with the blitz.

According to Next Gen, Nick Foles has been very good against the blitz over the last three years. Including playoff games, he has thrown 11 touchdown passes and just one interception versus the blitz since 2017, resulting in a passer rating of 113.0.