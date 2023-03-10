Around the NFC South | Brianna's Blitz

Bucs Release Donovan Smith

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers released starting left tackle Donovan Smith. Tampa Bay will now look for a blindside successor in 2023. The Bucs have to be under the mandatory 2023 salary cap-limit by 4:00 p.m. ET on March 15 when the new league year begins, prompting several challenging decisions in building the roster. Originally a second-round draft pick in 2015 out of Penn State, Smith, went on to start 124 regular-season games for the Bucs - sixth most of any offensive lineman in the NFL from 2015 to 2022 and the 10th-most in franchise history. Smith manned the left side of the line for Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV Championship team and was a member of a unit that ranked first in the league in fewest sacks per pass attempt (3.1%) over the previous three seasons (2020-22).

"I want to thank Donovan for all that he has done for the Buccaneers on and off the field over the past eight seasons," said Bucs' General Manager Jason Licht. "He stepped in as our starter at left tackle in 2015 and his durability and dependability at one of the most important positions in football played a significant role in our offensive success during his time here."

Derek Carr Joins Saints

On Monday, the Saints announced that they have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with quarterback Derek Carr. Carr joins an offense boasting talented skill players in Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave. Since entering the league in 2014, Carr ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yards, seventh in passing touchdowns and his 3,201 completions through his first nine seasons rank second in NFL history.

Carr was selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders out of Fresno State. He spent the first nine seasons of his tenure with the Raiders. The California native completed 3,201-of-4,958 passes (64.6 percent) for 35,222 yards with 217 touchdown passes, 99 interceptions and a 91.8 passer rating, while totaling 845 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground in 142 career regular season starts. The signing reunites Carr with Dennis Allen, the man who drafted him while with the Raiders organization in 2014. The Saints have struggled to find a long-term solution at quarterback since the retirement of Drew Brees in 2020 and the club saw an opportunity to get one of the top names on the market. With Carr locked-up, the Saints will prioritize adding to his supporting cast in the draft.

Falcons Release Marcus Mariota