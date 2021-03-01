Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC South Positional Review: Quarterbacks

The Bucs' division has long been populated by some of the NFL's best quarterbacks, and while that remains true there are some NFC South teams that are now in transition at the position, or soon could be

Mar 01, 2021 at 10:27 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

210207_MM_SBLV_Chiefs_Bucs_1913

For a decade or more, the NFC South has been a division defined by incredible quarterback play.

The New Orleans Saints signed Drew Brees in 2006 and he proceeded to fashion a Hall of Fame career while almost never missing a game. The Atlanta Falcons drafted Matt Ryan third overall two years later and he too has assembled Hall of Fame credentials while giving his franchise utter stability at the game's most important position. And while the Cam Newton era in Carolina may have ended last year, it was often breathtaking since he came aboard as the first-overall pick in 2011.

Within this framework, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have usually been the least established team at that most critical position. First-round picks Josh Freeman (2009) and Jameis Winston (2015) had some very impressive seasons, and Winston may still have a strong second chapter to his career, but neither put the Buccaneers at the top of the QB heap in the loaded NFC South at any point in that span.

Things may be a little different now, however.

Over the next three weeks, as the new league year approaches, we're going to look at how the Buccaneers' division stacks up at a variety of positions, which can help us understand how each club will approach free agency and the draft. We begin with the quarterback spot, where the Buccaneers are reaping the benefits of a bold free agency move and the rest of the division appears to be facing some interesting decisions.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are in fine position at quarterback, with Matt Ryan still under contract through the 2023 season and still playing at a high level. In 2020, Ryan led the NFL in pass attempts (626) and completions (407), throwing for 4,581 yards and 28 touchdowns while being picked off 11 times. While his passer rating of 93.3 ranked just 21st in the NFL, he kept the Falcons' offense competitive despite being sacked 41 times and being supported by the league's 27th-ranked rushing attack.

Ryan is durable and consistent, having missed just three games over 13 seasons, with a passer rating no lower than 89.0 over the last 11 years. Atlanta could go into the 2021 campaign with full confidence that their quarterback will remain among the most productive in the NFL.

That said, Ryan is soon to turn 36 and the Falcons happen to be picking fourth in a draft that is top-heavy at the position and might end up with five quarterbacks taken in the first round. It's not out of the realm of possibility that Atlanta will take this opportunity with a very high pick – their highest since they took Ryan in 2008 – to prepare for the transition to a new franchise quarterback. The Falcons could even trade back and still land a QB of the future if they stay in the top 10.

If Atlanta does draft a quarterback, that doesn't mean the transition will be immediate. Moving on from Ryan this year would be extremely prohibitive in terms of the cap hit it would cause from the five-year deal he signed in 2019. That becomes less of a problem in 2022 and especially 2023.

Atlanta will probably be in the market for a backup at the quarterback position at least. Matt Schaub is heading into his year-40 season and is a pending unrestricted free agent. The Falcons also carried first-year man Kurt Benkert on their practice squad during the 2020 season but they released him in February.

Carolina Panthers

Carolina is another NFC South team with a top-10 pick that could be in the QB draft market. After releasing Cam Newton last spring, the Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater as an unrestricted free agent. The Panthers had a new head coach in 2020 in Matt Rhule but top prospects Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert were all off the board before Carolina was on the clock with pick number seven.

Bridgewater is under contract in Carolina for two more years but the team could easily move on from him after 2021. The Panthers signed the former Vikings first-round pick last year after he went 5-0 as a starter for the Saints while Drew Brees was out with an injured thumb. Bridgewater was productive for Carolina, with 3,733 passing yards, but had a pedestrian 15-11 TD-INT ratio and a 92.1 passer rating that ranked just behind Ryan at number 22.

Carolina is in nearly the exact same spot as last year with the eighth-overall pick, but the quarterback pool is a bit deeper and there are several teams in the top five who might be willing to trade pick. It's reasonable to wonder if Rhule might want to hitch his wagon to a potential long-term answer at the position.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are awash in depth candidates. Will Grier and P.J. Walker are both under contract in 2021 and Tommy Stevens is an exclusive rights free agent who could easily be retained. Carolina drafted Grier in the third round in 2019, grabbed Walker out of the XFL last spring and carried Stevens on the practice squad for most of 2020. Walker, who played under Rhule at Temple, got into four games last year and threw for 368 yards and one touchdown but was also picked off five times.

New Orleans Saints

The Saints could be about to make a massive transition if Drew Brees chooses to retire. Brees has been at the team's helm for a solid 15 years, almost never missing a game until the last two years, and his career passing numbers rival those of Tom Brady in league history. He helped New Orleans beat the eventual-champion Buccaneers twice during the 2020 season before Brady and the Bucs ended what could be his last season in the Divisional playoff round.

The general consensus is that Brees is going to hang up his cleats, a belief that was strengthened when he restructured his remaining contract to pay out the veteran minimum in 2021. That was seen as a move to help the Saints navigate their extremely difficult cap situation for the upcoming season. That said, as of the first day of March, Brees has not announced his retirement.

Brees is clearly still a very effective NFL passer at the age of 42, having finished the 2020 season with a 106.4 passer rating that ranked sixth in the league. That marked the sixth straight year that he has finished in triple digits in that category, and it had a lot to do with a 24-6 TD-INT ratio. The Saints' offense has evolved into one that emphasizes quicker and shorter passes and a strong running game, and Brees rarely throws deep downfield anymore. Still, the Saints were the fifth-highest scoring team in the NFL in 2020.

If Brees does retire, the Saints have two possible in-house candidates to consider as potential replacements, although only one is currently under contract. Taysom Hill, the jack-of-all-trades offensive weapon who in recent years has lined up all over the formation, signed a fairly lucrative extension last May that has him under contract for 2021. He got the call this past season when Brees was out with a ribs injury and won three of his four starts, completing 72.7% of his passes and compiling a passer rating of 98.8.

Former Buccaneers first-round Jameis Winston is set to be a free agent after playing on a one-year deal with the Saints in 2020, but he is also a potential replacement for a retiring Brees. Winston only threw 11 passes during the regular season – plus one 56-yard touchdown toss on a trick play in the Bucs' Divisional win at the Super Dome – but he had some rather prolific passing numbers during his five seasons in Tampa Bay. The first-overall pick in the 2015 draft already has two 4,000-yard seasons and one 5,000-yard campaign, though a high number of turnovers have so far kept him out of the league's elite.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have stability at the quarterback position, as Super Bowl LV MVP Tom Brady is returning to chase his eighth title and the Bucs' third. Brady was among the NFL's most productive passers in 2020 from a purely productive standpoint, throwing for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns during the regular season, but he was also a clear difference-maker in terms of the franchise's belief that it could win a championship.

Brady's final passing numbers, including a strong run in the postseason, were outstanding but they were particularly impressive during the final two months of the Super Bowl run, as the Bucs won eight straight and very rarely turned the ball over. It was clear that he and his talented group of pass-catchers were finally getting fully on the same page after having had no offseason program or preseason schedule to figure each other out. After the Bucs' Super Bowl win, Brady said he expected the offense to be better in 2021 after another offseason to work together.

Of course, Brady will also be 44 years old during the 2021 season, though General Manager Jason Licht has mentioned the possibility of an extension beyond next year. Either way, at some point the Buccaneers will have to start planning for a future at quarterback beyond Brady. It doesn't seem likely that includes a high draft pick at the position this spring.

As reserves, the Buccaneers had Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin in 2020, but both are headed towards unrestricted free agency. Gabbert was the primary backup last season and he performed well in the second half at Detroit in Week 16 after Brady built a 34-0 halftime lead. Gabbert, a former first-round pick by Jacksonville, has much more regular-season experience than Griffin and had five starts under Bruce Arians in Arizona in 2017.

Best Photos from the Bucs Playoff & Super Bowl Championship Run

View the top pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' during the 2020-2021 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl LV.

LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 09, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team at Fedex Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 100

LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 09, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team at Fedex Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 09, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team at Fedex Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 100

LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 09, 2021 - Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #81 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team at Fedex Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 09, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team at Fedex Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 100

LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 09, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team at Fedex Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 09, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team at Fedex Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 100

LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 09, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team at Fedex Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 09, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team at Fedex Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 100

LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 09, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team at Fedex Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 09, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team at Fedex Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 100

LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 09, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team at Fedex Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 100

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 100

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 100

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 100

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31,Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 100

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31,Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 100

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 100

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers forces a fumble during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 100

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers forces a fumble during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 100

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 100

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 100

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 100

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks for a high five from an official during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 100

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks for a high five from an official during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 100

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 100

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 100

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 and Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 and Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Safety Andrew Adams #26, Safety Javon Hagan #34, Cornerback Ryan Smith #29, Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17, and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Safety Andrew Adams #26, Safety Javon Hagan #34, Cornerback Ryan Smith #29, Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17, and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs for a touchdown during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, Safety Mike Edwards #32, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, Safety Mike Edwards #32, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90, Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58, and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90, Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58, and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoist the George Halas trophy after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoist the George Halas trophy after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - General Manager Jason Licht after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - General Manager Jason Licht after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and General Manager Jason Licht after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 100

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and General Manager Jason Licht after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 -Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 -Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 100

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a sack during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a sack during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 and Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 100

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 and Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, and Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 100

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, and Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 and Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 and Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 100

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is doused with gatorade during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is doused with gatorade during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 100

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Confetti falls after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Confetti falls after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 100

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 and Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 and Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 100

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his father celebrate after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his father celebrate after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 100

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 100

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Fans watch the Lombardi Trophy Presentation after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Preston Mack/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Fans watch the Lombardi Trophy Presentation after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Preston Mack/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Preston Mack/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 100

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 100

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his son after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his son after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 100

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - General Manager Jason Licht and his family after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - General Manager Jason Licht and his family after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - A Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tweet in the confetti on the field after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
100 / 100

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - A Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tweet in the confetti on the field after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Bucs Championship Transaction Countdown #10: Antonio Brown Joins Up Midseason

WR Antonio Brown was a well-timed insurance policy for a receiving corps that had been hit with injuries, but he also ended up being a significant contributor to an offense that went into high gear for eight straight weeks
news

Could Bucs Pivot from Pick 32?

The Buccaneers own the 32nd pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft but could choose to move up or down from that spot…What would either type of trade look like?
news

Bucs Championship Transaction Countdown #11: Rakeem Nunez-Roches Stays Put

The 2020 Buccaneers would have had a big hole in the middle of their defensive front if not for the decision to re-sign DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches a few days into free agency
news

Bucs Championship Transaction Countdown #12: Kevin Minter Returns

Bruce Arians wanted Kevin Minter back in 2020 because he knew the value the veteran linebacker brought not only as a core special teams player but also as the perfect 'next man up' on defense
news

Chris Godwin's Value Goes Beyond Stat Line

The Buccaneers may have good receiver depth but that doesn't necessarily mean retaining Chris Godwin is any less of a priority than their other key potential free agents
news

As Free Agency Looms, Bucs Still Have Cap Flexibility

Bruce Arians says the Buccaneers are in "great shape" in terms of the salary cap and the ability to navigate free agency in an attempt to keep a Super Bowl-winning core intact
news

Bucs Championship Transaction Countdown #13: Steve McLendon Trade

Some of the Buccaneers' key roster moves during their 2020 championship run were planned well in advance, but others, like the October trade for DL Steve McLendon, were a successful response to an unexpected problem
news

Franchise Tags Now in Play

The two-week window for NFL teams to utilize a franchise or transition tag on a pending free agent opened on Tuesday and the Buccaneers have some significant decisions to make
news

Bucs Championship Transaction Countdown #14: Setting O-Line Depth

The myriad roster moves engineered by Jason Licht and Bruce Arians in 2020 that led to a Super Bowl championship included an effort to fortify the offensive line with experienced depth
news

Championship Countdown: Bucs' Top 15 Transactions in Super Bowl Hunt

The Buccaneers had to make a lot of moves in 2020 to turn a promising core into a Super Bowl winner, and we're counting down the top 15 transactions by Jason Licht and Bruce Arians in the successful pursuit of that goal
news

Will Bucs Get 'Super Bowl Bounce' in Next Year's Pro Bowl?

The 2020 Buccaneers became just the second team in league history to win a Super Bowl after getting just one player into the Pro Bowl, but their victory on the biggest stage could help bring all-star recognition next year
Advertising