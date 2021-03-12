Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Championship Transaction Countdown #1: Somehow, Tom Brady

The Buccaneers started 2020 free agency with the most dramatic move possible, and it paid off spectacularly, as new QB Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl title, the seventh of his career

Mar 12, 2021 at 08:00 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

tb

You knew where this was heading. I knew where this was heading. Your grandma who doesn't watch football knew where this was heading.

We've been counting down the moves that built what would be a Super Bowl-winning roster for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, and all of them were impactful in some way. The ones we've examined in this third and final week of the countdown were primarily part of the twin plans with which the Buccaneers approached free agency a year ago. One was keeping together the core of a strong defense. The other? We're getting to that today.

So far we've looked at those re-signed defenders, a couple of draft picks, three key additions to the offense along the way and a number of important depth moves. But there was one extremely bold strategy, and the successful execution of it, that set everything else in motion.

Countdown: Top 15 Transactions in the Buccaneers' Pursuit of the 2020 Championship

1. Signed QB ﻿Tom Brady﻿, March 20

This was quite simply one of the most important days in the franchise's 45-season history. It was also the highest profile free agency signing imaginable. The thought that Brady would leave New England after 20 years and start a new chapter in his playing career at age 42 at one point seemed implausible, at best.

But Brady had an expiring contract and a stipulation that he couldn't get the franchise tag, so if he did want to explore opportunities outside of Foxborough, he could. Realizing this was an actual possibility, General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Bruce Arians made it their top priority. They knew they had to do something at the quarterback position because their incumbent starter, Jameis Winston, was also a pending free agent, so they went all in for the dream scenario.

"I think we do our due diligence every year after a season to see how we can better our football team and better our organization," said Arians. "When we looked at everybody that might be available at the quarterback position, obviously really never dreaming that Tom would be available, but if he was, he was going to be our number-one choice. Mainly because he can do everything that we want to do in our offense, but more than that it's his leadership ability that we need in our locker room to get where we want to go. Once that became a reality it was full bore ahead, let's see what we've got to do and see if we can get this done."

Reports first surfaced that Brady would be signing with the Buccaneers during the three-day period leading up to the start of free agency when teams can negotiate with the representatives of free agents. The Bucs made it official three days later, on a Friday afternoon. The world was just starting to adjust to the pandemic, and this momentous day in franchise history was celebrated not with the usual press conference at team headquarters but with a Zoom call. That couldn't dampen Licht's excitement about the addition of the "G.O.A.T."

"To say that this is an exciting day for the Buccaneers organization, and me personally, would be a rather large understatement," said Licht. "Tom is, quite simply, the greatest quarterback to play the game of football. Any time you can add someone of his caliber, you instantly make your organization better. He's got a long list of truly remarkable accomplishments in his career – frankly, too many to mention here. Going after Tom in free agency was our number-one priority this offseason because we knew he would be a perfect fit for what we are trying to do here. He is a Buccaneer today not for what he has done in the past, but for what we know he can accomplish here in the near future as well."

Brady spoke appreciatively of his time with the Patriots, which included a record six Super Bowl victories, but he was clearly eager to move on and focus on the task ahead. His tone was mostly matter-of-fact about what he intended to bring to his new team, which was a commitment to handle his job and take care of his responsibilities.

"They hired me to do a job here and I'm going to go in there and do it like you've always seen me do for a long time, like the fans have always seen me do, like opposing coaches, my teammates have seen me do. I'm going to give it everything I've got like I've done every day of my life for as long as I've been playing this sport."

It's hard to say the results were even better than the Buccaneers could have hoped, because when you add Tom Brady you start thinking very seriously about winning a Super Bowl. During the ensuing playoffs, Bruce Arians said his team in 2019 had lacked the belief that they could win it all, but the addition of Brady changed that in an instant.

With no offseason program and no preseason games, the transition for a new quarterback – even one as great and experienced as Brady – to a new offense, coaching staff and collection of teammates was understandably gradual. He threw two interceptions and was at times out of sync with his receivers in a season-opening loss at New Orleans. But the Bucs won their next three games and Brady threw eight touchdowns in back-to-back wins over the Broncos and Chargers, the latter including a comeback from a 17-point deficit. He threw seven touchdowns an no interceptions over the next four games, three of which were victories.

The Buccaneers slumped a bit in November and fell to 7-5 heading into their bye week. However, the team spent the off time evaluating what they were doing right and wrong and came out of the break red hot. No one was hotter than Brady. The Bucs won their final four regular-season games with their quarterback throwing 12 touchdowns and one (fluky) interception and racking up 333.3 passing yards per game.

He would finish the regular season with 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His 40 TD passes shattered the team's previous single-season record of 33 and tied for second in the NFL. His final passer rating of 102.2 was also a new Buccaneer record, and his yardage total ranked third in the league. He also ran for three touchdowns.

Brady didn't cool down in the postseason, either. He threw for another 1,061 yards in four games, with 10 more touchdowns against three interceptions, with all three of those picks coming in a single half at Green Bay. His 10 postseason touchdowns gave him an even 50 on the season. After a Wild Card win at Washington, Brady was part of a historic QB matchup for three straight weeks. Brady and the Buccaneers prevailed against former Super Bowl MVP Drew Brees and the Saints, 2020 NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers and Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to take the title. Brady was coolly efficient in Super Bowl LV, completing 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions for a passer rating of 125.8. That was, surprisingly, the highest passer rating he had put up in his 10 (10!) career Super Bowl appearances. After the game, players and coaches sounded off in a chorus about how important Brady's leadership had been along the way, and particularly in the postseason, where he had so much experience and so much success.

In the end, 324 days after he officially signed with the Buccaneers, Brady was right where the team believed he could take them, holding up the Lombardi Trophy in the Super Bowl postgame celebration at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers became the first team ever to win a Super Bowl in their own home stadium; it's doubtful they would have made that bit of NFL history without one of the most dramatic free agency moves the league had ever seen.

Best Photos of Tom Brady from the 2020 Season

View the top pictures of Tom Brady from the 2020-2021 NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl LV.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 40

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 40

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 40

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 40

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 08, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 40

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 08, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 40

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 40

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers after the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 40

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers after the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 08, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 38-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 40

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 08, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 38-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 40

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 40

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 40

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 40

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 20, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 40

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 20, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 40

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 40

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 44-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 40

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 44-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 44-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 40

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 44-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 44-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 40

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 44-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a touchdown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 44-27. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 40

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a touchdown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 44-27. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team at Fedex Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 40

LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team at Fedex Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-23. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 09, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team at Fedex Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 40

LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 09, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team at Fedex Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 40

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks for a high five from an official during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 40

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks for a high five from an official during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 40

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 40

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 40

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 40

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and General Manager Jason Licht after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 40

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and General Manager Jason Licht after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 40

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-26. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 40

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 40

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 40

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 -Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 40

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 -Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 40

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 40

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 40

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 40

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 40

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 40

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Lavonte David Aims to Be Bucs' Next Derrick Brooks

With his career in Tampa now sure to continue, ILB Lavonte David has set a lofty goal for himself in wanting to be considered the next Derrick Brooks
news

Bucs Championship Transaction Countdown #2: A Tag for Shaq

The Buccaneers used the franchise tag in 2020 to make sure the NFL's incumbent sack leader would stick around for a run at the Super Bowl, and Shaquil Barrett saved his best for last in that pursuit
news

NFC South Positional Review: Defensive Front

The Buccaneers and Saints got the best results from their front-line defenders in the division in 2020 but also have the most work to do to keep their groups together
news

Bucs Championship Transaction Countdown #4: Ndamukong Suh Signs On Again

Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh actually hit free agency for a week last spring but eventually elected to re-sign in Tampa, and his impact on the team's Super Bowl defense was enormous
news

Bucs Championship Transaction Countdown #5: JPP Skips Free Agency

Tampa Bay's efforts to keep their promising defense intact in 2020 began with the re-signing just before free agency of Jason Pierre-Paul, who would go on to lead the team in sacks and make the Pro Bowl
news

NFC South Positional Review: Offensive Line

Three of the four teams in the NFC South return their O-Lines completely or nearly intact in 2021 but Carolina has a long list of free agents to deal with up front
news

Bucs Championship Transaction Countdown #6: Antoine Winfield in the Second Round

The Bucs targeted star Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. in the second round of the 2020 draft because they saw him as a big-play producer, and they got more than they could have even anticipated
news

NFC South Positional Review: Skill Positions

Every team in the Bucs' division has multiple offensive stars, but the Panthers, Falcons and Saints can all look forward to the return of injured standouts in 2021 while Tampa Bay will be trying to avoid free agency losses
news

Bucs Championship Transaction Countdown #7: The Gronk Trade

Nowhere was the arrival of Tom Brady more evident in how the rest of the Bucs' roster shaped up in 2020 than in his reunion with TE Rob Gronkowski, who came out of retirement and down to Tampa via trade
news

Bucs Championship Transaction Countdown #8: Turning to Ryan Succop

Bruce Arians and Jason Licht made an 11th-hour call to bring in veteran kicker Ryan Succop last September and he delivered exactly what the team was seeking: reliability
news

Bucs Championship Transaction Countdown #9: Leonard Fournette Moves South

The Bucs and Leonard Fournette proved to be a good match after Fournette's release by Jacksonville, and that was particularly true during a stunning postseason run by the fourth-year back
Advertising