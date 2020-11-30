Rapid Reaction: Chiefs 27, Bucs 24

The Buccaneers won the toss and elected to defer, putting their defense on the field to face quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense first. The Chiefs made their way down the field thanks in large part to a couple big plays by wide receiver Tyreek Hill and back-to-back penalties on the Bucs' defense. They got as far as the one-yard line, with the offense pulling some trickery on a double-reverse that ended with tight end Travis Kelce throwing to Mahomes in the end zone. Cornerback Carlton Davis wasn't fooled, breaking up the pass. The Chiefs tried again but were denied and ultimately settled for a field goal, giving them an early 3-0 lead to start the game.

The Bucs' offense took the field, running Ronald Jones for a five-yard gain on their first offensive play of the day, followed by a completion to wide receiver Mike Evans that got them a first down. The drive stalled after that and Tampa Bay ended up punting with just over 10 minutes on the clock in the first quarter.

The Chiefs would end up punting the ball right back after a big stop by the Bucs' defense on third-and-one. And the Bucs would trade one back.

Kansas City's next drive would be a short one, this time because Mahomes needed just one play to connect with Hill deep for a 75-yard touchdown play that gave the Chiefs a 10-0 lead with 6:49 left in the first quarter.

The next series would result in another punt for the Bucs as they gave it right back to the Chiefs' offense after just over a minute.

The Bucs had the Chiefs in a third-and-three situation around midfield when Kansas City was hit with a false start penalty. It made it third and eight, which Mahomes converted into a long completion to Hill who scored again, this time shaking his man and back flipping into the end zone. It extended the Kansas City lead to 17-0 with 1:32 to go in the first quarter.

Tampa Bay wouldn't be able to do anything on the next drive either, surrendering the ball back to Kansas City as the quarter expired.

The Chiefs got into another goal-to-go situation but were stopped short when outside linebacker Shaq Barrett sacked Mahomes and forced him to fumble the ball in the process. The ball was recovered by defensive lineman Will Gholston and returned to the Bcs' own 14-yard line.