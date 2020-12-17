Honors and Injuries | S.S. Mailbag

Should we concerned that the slow starts continue with offense at this point in the season?

- @visionsof_success (via Instagram)

Sure, I think that's fair. It has been a defining factor in most of the Bucs' five losses this year, and even in last week's win they had to come back from another slow start. One can't count on huge third-down plays and the opposing kicker getting the yips to keep you close in every game that opens slowly. If the Bucs do continue to start slowly on offense in every game, it probably will come back to bite them at some point. It might not keep them out of the playoffs but they'll need to step up their play in the postseason to get anywhere.

Here's the thing, though: It's completely reasonable to think that the Buccaneers will overcome this problem. Tampa Bay's offense was actually noteworthy for its fast starts in the season's first half, especially in the first five games. The Buccaneers scored at least one touchdown in the first quarter of six of their first seven games but have done that only once in the last six contests, with a total of 10 first-quarter points in that span. That's concerning, but it might not be as bad as it seems.

Take this last game against Minnesota. The Vikings got the ball first and used up the first five minutes of the game on an ultimately-unsuccessful drive. The Bucs' offense came out with a quick first down on a nice Ronald Jones run and a Chris Godwin catch, and then faced a third-and-four three plays later. You probably remember that one. Tom Brady went through several shorter reads before seeing Rob Gronkowski breaking free on a corner route to the left sideline. Gronkowski was very open and a completion here would have been a huge play, maybe even a touchdown. But Brady's pass missed.

Through no fault of its own, the Bucs' offense didn't get the ball back until a minute was gone in the second quarter. A three-and-out followed but Tamp Bay then scored on its next four possessions. So the team's "slow start" was one bad miss on a wide-open play and one three-and-out. Is that really bad enough to consider it to be a major problem? In this case, the issue was a slow start by both the offense and the defense. That's a bigger concern, really.

But, again, it's fair to be concerned at this point. I'm of the opinion we won't be talking about it much more in a couple weeks, but until the offense proves that it can get back into its early-game groove, it's perfectly reasonable to be worried about it.

Will Ronald Jones be ready this week or not due to his procedure? Which running back would we see more from if he couldn't go?

- @jwoloszyn14 (via Instagram)

…and…

Was there any reasoning to Fournette being inactive on Sunday?

- @Brahjahn (via Instagram)

Well, that first question was sent in before Jones also landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, so things have become significantly more complicated. The procedure referred to here was the surgery to have pins inserted into the pinkie finger that Jones fractured in Sunday's win over Minnesota. As of Wednesday, it was still far from clear whether he would be able to play through it on Sunday in Atlanta. Arians said he hoped that Jones could try practicing with the injury on Thursday but if not, then Friday.

The issue Arians is concerned with is if Jones will be able to "protect himself" while playing through that injury. In other words, can he carry the ball in that hand and still absorb hits without losing the ball? That would be kind of hard to simulate in practice; it's not like the Buccaneers want their defenders hitting Jones on his injured hand.

When asked if Jones' prognosis could be similar to that of Godwin, who missed one game after fracturing an index finger in Las Vegas in Week Eight and then played several more with a fairly large brace on his hand, Arians said no. The difference is that Godwin plays out in space more and doesn't take as many hits. Jones will be getting hit every time he's handed the ball. One also wonders if the Bucs would try to throw it to Jones while his hand is hurt, and if the opposing team knows that option is off the table it makes it easier for them to diagnose the play from the beginning.