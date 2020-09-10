Antoine Winfield, Jr. Slated for Debut Start, Has to 'Own It'

According to Lavonte David, another Buccaneer defender who was a starter from his very first NFL game, that won't be an issue for Winfield, and that's one reason David is confident in his new teammate.

"Once he stepped in, he was communicating, he was talking loud," said the veteran linebacker. "I've seen a lot of growth from him since Day One. I'm really…I woudn't say 'surprised,' but I'm really thrilled he was one of those guys like that. It's not a lot of times you get a rookie coming in as a free safety and making calls. Sometimes they're not sure of themselves, but he's very sure of himself. He's talking, he's communicating, he's making sure you get the call. The main thing for him is he's loud and vocal in his communication and I really like that."

Winfield won't even be the first member of his family to be tested by Brees on the Superdome turf. Antoine Winfield, Sr. was a standout cornerback for 14 seasons in the NFL and his 198 games played between the regular season and postseason included three against the Saints in New Orleans. The most memorable of those was the 2009 NFC Championship Game, which the Saints pulled out in a 31-28 thriller for a trip to the Super Bowl.

Winfield, Sr. had four tackles in that game and another nine back in the Superdome for the opener the following season. His best performance against Brees in New Orleans came in October of 2008, however, as he racked up eight solo tackes, a sack, five tackles for loss, a pass defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a 30-27 Vikings victory.

It's funny because I remember watching those games, like him playing against New Orleans," said the younger Winfield. "It's just so surreal to actually be here. It's already coming up upon us on Sunday, so it's going to be game time. I'm just really excited to go out there and play."

The Buccaneers likely won't need Winfield to put together as robust of a stat line as his father did in that contest a dozen years ago. They just need him to take care of his assignments and not let the moment – or the future Hall of Famer across the line of scrimmage – be too big for him.