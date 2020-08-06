S.S. Mailbag: Roster Battles

With the loss of 3 choices for running back, whom do you think will be chosen?

- Gloria Caulfield, (via email to tbbsocial@buccaneers.nfl.com)

…and…

Is McCoy going to start?

- @shadytylermccoy, via Instagram

…and…

How will McCoy be utilized in this offense?

- @joshuawojteczko, via Instagram

I lumped these all together as they are basically all the same topic, although I received the first one before the LeSean McCoy signing and the last two after it, obviously. I would say the middle questioner is probably most invested in this topic, given his Instagram handle.

So, let's start at the top. Right away, I have to argue with your choice of words, Gloria. The Buccaneers currently have three running backs on the reserve/COVID-19 list – Aca'Cedric Ware and 2020 draftees Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Raymond Calais. That doesn't mean those players have been "lost." All three of those players could be activated from that list at any time, and the Buccaneers don't begin true padded practices until August 17. They could conceivably all be back in action by then.

Here I need to clarify something about the reserve/COVID-19 list: A player must be placed on that list if he tests positive for COVID-19 or if he has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. The team is not allowed to report which reason it is that the player had to go on the list. Presumably, a player could later reveal that himself if he chooses to, though he obviously wouldn't be required to do so.

So let's put Ware, Vaughn and Calais back in the mix along with the other backs on the roster: Ronald Jones, Dare Ogunbowale, T.J. Logan and the recently-added McCoy. It is definitely fair to wonder if the lost time for Vaughn and Calais in already extremely-compressed offseason will make it harder for them to make the team and/or carve out significant roles. That said, it is also extremely rare for a third-round pick not to make the team. The only time it has happened in Bucs history was with a linebacker named Steve Maughan in 1976. So strictly in terms of being "chosen," as you put it Gloria, that's probably a bigger issue for Calais.

So there are seven candidates for the 53-man roster, and the first question we have to answer is whether the Bucs will keep three or four running backs. They rolled with four for three-fourths of the season until Logan broke his thumb in practice. After he went to injured reserve, the Bucs did not sign a new back to get back to four, probably because the injury situation at wide receiver was becoming dire and the spots were needed for reinforcements there. Of course, Logan didn't really have a role in the offense so a fourth back wasn't really necessary as long as someone else could handle the return duties.

So I'm going to guess that the Buccaneers run with four running backs again, and it's entirely possible that it could be the same situation, with three backs involved in the offense and a fourth primarily to return kicks. All of this will also assume that none of the backs get injured or have to go on the COVID list.

Ronald Jones is a lock after Arians said on Wednesday that he was the "main guy" in the Bucs' backfield and would "carry the load." His spot was never really in doubt anyway after he showed vast improvement in 2019 and took the starting job away from the since-departed Peyton Barber at midseason. I also think Vaughn is a virtual lock based on what I wrote above. No third-round pick is a sure thing, but they virtually always get at least a season or two to prove themselves. I don't think that's going to be an issue with Vaughn, who was a big-play machine at Vanderbilt, but I don't think he has to set the world on fire over the next couple of weeks to make the team.

I would expect McCoy to make the team, as well. I'm not sure yet what his role will look like, and neither is he, as he said on Tuesday. But one way to look at him is insurance for both the main ballcarrier and the main third-down back, whoever that proves to be. The Bucs would feel better about their depth with McCoy in the mix in the case that either Jones or Vaughn are unavailable for some period of time.

So that leaves four guys for one more spot if we stick with four running backs on the roster. Ware would seem to be the longest shot as he has so far only been on the practice squad. Ogunbowale has the advantage of being a trusted pass-protector, which is how he nailed down the majority of the third-down role last year. McCoy could battle him for that role. For both Logan and Calais, their best chance of sticking depends on them earning one or both of the return jobs, and I doubt there would be room to keep both of them on the 53-man roster.

I'm not prepared to make the call yet on that fourth spot. First I want to see how quickly the players on the COVID list return, and then I'd like to see at least a week or two of real practices to see how close the young guys look to grabbing roles in the offense.

The second question above has already been answered: The Bucs' starting back will be Jones and not McCoy, though I've argued many times that who actually takes the first snap is not really that critical. Last year, the Bucs most often went with whoever had the hot hand, regardless of who started. As for the third question, as I noted, McCoy said he doesn't yet know what his role will be so it's impossible for any of us to know yet. Arians said that McCoy would "find his niche easily," which suggest that there will be some role for him in the offense. It could be as a guy who gets four or five carries a game, or it could be a more expanded role that includes some third-down duties. We'll know soon enough because the season is right around the corner, amazingly.

Any word on two and three TE sets with all the weapons at TE?

- @the.gingerbeard.man

Man, we don't have any word on anything yet. It's not like a normal offseason/start-of-camp and information has come at a trickle so far. The Bucs have started throwing some passes every day along with their strength and conditioning work, but as Tom Brady said on Thursday, it hasn't been anything like a real practice yet.

What we can go on is what Arians said earlier in the offseason, after the trade that brought Rob Gronkowski to town and added him to a tight end room that already had O.J. Howard and Cam Brate. That, of course, is why Mr. Gingerbread is asking this question. All three of those guys can put up big numbers in the passing game and provide adequate to great blocking, which leads one to dream about two or three of them being on the field at once and keeping the offense guessing as to what is to come.

This is what Arians said when he was asked how the addition of Gronkowski would impact Howard and Brate:

"I like both those guys, and we'll use three tight ends in our sets sometimes. Each and every one has a redeeming quality that helps us win. I think it's a great room."

As I've mentioned before this offseason, the Buccaneers put two tights on the field more frequently than the average team under Arians last year. Like most teams, their most common personnel grouping was "11," which features one tight end, one back and three receivers. The Bucs used that on 59.8% of their plays. However, the next most common package was "12," which uses one back, two receivers and two tight ends. That accounted for 20.0% of their plays; no other grouping was used more than 5.5% of the time. The Bucs ranked 13th in the NFL in terms of frequency of using 12 personnel.

Earlier in the offseason, Arians joked about how the team was definitely well-positioned to utilize the 12 grouping this year. I think there's a very good chance that the Bucs up their frequency of usage of that package into the mid to high 20 percent range. While Arians said they would also use some three-tight end sets, I wouldn't expect that to become particularly common other than in short-yardage and goal-line situations. The Bucs only ran 59 plays with three tights on the field last year. More likely you will see different combinations of those three tight ends utilized in 12 personnel.