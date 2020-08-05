Bruce Arians: Ronald Jones Will Carry the Load

"He improved dramatically from last April to December," said Arians. "He has shown that he's the guy. He is a guy with a lot of talent. He is excellent in the screen game. His run-after-catch is good. Just for him – how much can he expand it? But I have all the confidence in the world [in him]. He put a lot of time in working out and catching balls to improve his hands in the offseason and it's showing up already."

Jones appeared to be in line to get a larger share of the backfield touches and targets when Barber departed for Washington via free agency in March. However, the Buccaneers subsequently drafted Vanderbilt's Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the third round in April, adding Louisiana-Lafayette speedster Raymond Calais in Round Seven. And just this Monday the Bucs added a veteran presence to that room, signing ﻿LeSean McCoy﻿, who led the NFL in yards from scrimmage from 2009-2019. McCoy won a championship ring with the Kansas City Chiefs last year, and while he was phased out of the offense in the postseason he still averaged 4.6 yards per carry in 2019 and caught 28 passes. He's averaged 3.1 catches per game and 7.5 yards per reception.

"LeSean – adding him – he's a great veteran, he's a very bright guy and he's already coaching those guys and helping them out. He'll find his niche easily. … He's a heck of a receiver. That's the one thing that gets me excited having played against him all these years is that he's a hell of a receiver and he's still got a very explosive first step. Yeah, I think that will be a big part of it."