S.S. Mailbag: Repeatable Numbers

The wide receiver position is another one to which the Bucs might try to devote a few practice squad spots to for possible promotion later. Doing so would help the team manage its cut-down to 53 as it tries to decide whether to keep extra players at receiver, running back or tight end. Undrafted rookies John Hurst and Josh Pearson could stick around in that manner, and even those who have been around a little longer, like the recently re-signed Jaydon Mickens, will be eligible for the practice squad.

Obviously, every single player named above is fighting to achieve their main goal, which is to make it through that cut-down and end up on the 53-man roster. And certainly some of them will. But even those who don't might find they have more of an opportunity to stick around during this wholly-unprecedented 2020 NFL season.

Now on to your questions for this week.

Will Godwin be predominately used in the slot? Who's the other outside WR going to be?

No, Chris Godwin will probably not be used predominantly in the slot in 2020, but he will probably be the Bucs' predominant slot receiver.

Last year the Buccaneers played 649 offensive snaps in "11" personnel. With the quarterback and the offensive linemen taking up six of the 11 spots available on any given snap, that leaves five spots for eligible pass-catchers. The "11" designation refers to the combination of one running back, one tight end and three receivers. Here's a little hint: Whenever you see personnel packages described as 11 or 12 or 21 or something like that, the first number refers to how many running backs are on the field and the second number refers to how many tight ends are on the field. Whatever is left out of the five eligibles are receivers. So 11 means one back and one tight end, and the rest have to be receivers.

The 11 package has become the most common one across the NFL, and that was the case for the Buccaneers (and most teams) last year. Those 649 snaps in 11 personnel accounted for 59.8% of the time Tampa Bay's offense was on the field. The next most common package the Buccaneers used was 12, and if you use that formula above you'll now that means one back, two receivers and two tight ends. That was in use on 20.0% of the Bucs' plays last year. With the unbelievable talent the Buccaneers have at tight end after the addition of Rob Gronkowski it's reasonable to assume – and has been hinted at by Bruce Arians – that the Bucs will use 12 personnel more often in 2020, probably bringing down that percentage of 11 personnel a little bit.

Chris Godwin was on the field for 895 offensive snaps last year, which is to say he was on the field most of the time the Bucs were on offense. Of those 895 snaps, 436 came in the slot, which was 49% of the total. Yes, that was Godwin's most common location, but when you add up all the others (wide, tight and backfield), they add up to a majority of 51%. It wouldn't take much for those numbers to flip and his slot snaps be a bit more than his other snaps, but I still don't think that would qualify as "predominantly."

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, there were eight other wide receivers who got snaps in the slot for the Buccaneers last year: Mike Evans (174), Breshad Perriman (135), Justin Watson (88), Scotty Miller (43), Ishmael Hyman (12), Jaydon Mickens (3), Cyril Grayson (1) and Spencer Schnell (1). Those snaps add up to a total of 457, which is almost identical to what Godwin had alone. And there are a couple of things to keep in mind here. First, Godwin missed the last two games and part of the third-to-last game due to a hamstring injury, which led to some other guys taking over his slot snaps, Watson in particular. Also some of these snaps came in four-wide sets, with two guys in the slot.

Godwin was clearly the favored man in the slot when the Bucs went with an 11 package, and it's not hard to understand why. He's a magician over the middle. In fact, his 617 receiving yards on passes thrown to the middle third of the field led the entire NFL, again according to Next Gen stats. As far as 2020 goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Your second question, jdot, is probably the one I've been asked the most between this mailbag and our various live shows.