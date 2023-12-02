Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Short at Receiver, Bucs Elevate Ryan Miller and David Moore

With Rakim Jarrett on injured reserve and Chris Godwin questionable with a neck injury, the Buccaneers shored up their receiver depth for Sunday's game by elevating Ryan Miller and David Moore from the practice squad

Dec 02, 2023 at 03:58 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

david moore elevation

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers elevated wide receivers Ryan Miller and David Moore from the practice squad on Saturday, making both players eligible to play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The moves were prompted by several injuries that have left the Bucs' depth chart thin at the position in Week 13.

The NFL introduced the practice squad elevation option in 2020; it allows teams to activate up to two practice squad players for each game. By utilizing one of those two options in Week 10, the Buccaneers have increased their game day roster to 55 players for their matchup with the Panthers. They will be able to keep 48 of those players active for the game, naming seven inactives prior to kickoff.

Each player on the practice squad can be elevated up to three times during the regular season and an unlimited amount of times in the postseason. After the game, elevated players automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers. This is the second elevation for Moore, and his second in as many weeks, and the first for Miller. Both have been on the Bucs' practice squad for the entire 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have only four receivers on the 53-man roster after placing rookie Rakim Jarrett on injured reserve last week. In addition, starting wideout Chris Godwin is considered questionable to play on Sunday due to a neck injury he aggravated in practice on Thursday. The Bucs have kept five receivers active for each of their first 12 games, and the activations of Miller and Moore would make that possible again Sunday if Godwin can't play.

Moore (6-0, 219) has extensive NFL experience, having played 50 games with 14 starts for the Seahawks, Broncos and Panthers. He first entered the league as a seventh-round draft pick by Seattle in 2017. Moore has recorded 78 career receptions for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns and has also rushed 12 tines for 91 yards. He played four seasons for the Seahawks then split the 2021 season between Denver and Green Bay.

Miller (6-2, 221) could make his NFL regular season debut on Sunday. He played his college ball at Furman and came to the Buccaneers this may as an undrafted free agent. He played in all three preseason games and caught three passes for 35 yards. At Furman, Miller played tight end and appeared in 54 games with 43 starts, recording 151 receptions for 2,146 yards and 28 touchdowns.

The practice squad elevation option was introduced as part of the new collective bargaining agreement in 2020. The new rule was something of a compromise, as it did not expand the active rosters beyond 53 players but did give teams a few more options on game days, particularly with practice squads expanding to 16 spots.

Related Content

news

Bucs Promote Pat O'Connor, Put Mike Greene on IR

With a calf injury forcing DL Mike Greene to the injured reserve list, the Bucs signed Pat O'Connor off their practice squad to maintain depth along the defensive front
news

Bucs Promote CB Keenan Isaac to Active Roster

Rookie CB Keenan Isaac has been signed to the 53-man roster off the practice squad, adding depth while Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis deal with injuries, and TE David Wells returns to take that practice squad spot
news

J.J. Russell Promoted to Active Roster Among Round of Moves

The Bucs signed LB J.J. Russell to their 53-man roster on Wednesday, waived TE David Wells and made a number of other changes to the practice squad
news

Bucs Add Former Bills Safety Jaquan Johnson to Practice Squad

The Bucs switched out one spot on their 16-man practice squad Wednesday, signing fifth-year S Jaquan Johnson and releasing first-year DL C.J. Brewer
news

Bucs Elevate Patrick O'Connor for Houston Game

DL Patrick O'Connor was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, making him eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Texans in Houston
news

Bucs Promote John Wolford to Active Roster

The Bucs have signed QB John Wolford off their practice squad to their active roster, releasing DL Patrick O'Connor to make room for the move
news

Richard LeCounte, Deadrin Senat Elevated for Thursday Night Game

CB Richard LeCounte and DT Deadrin Senat are eligible to play against Buffalo on Thursday night after they were elevated from the practice squad in the afternoon
news

Bucs Activate Chase Edmonds, Waive Derrek Pitts

RB Chase Edmonds rejoins the Buccaneers backfield after missing the minimum number of four games on injured reserve and will be eligible to play on Thursday night in Buffalo
news

Bucs Elevate Keenan Isaac, J.J. Russell to Patch Thin Spots on Defense

Rookie CB Keenan Isaac and second-year LB J.J. Russell were elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, making them eligible to play against the Saints and provide depth at two positions recently hit by injuries 
news

J.J. Russell, Deadrin Senat Elevated from Practice Squad

LB J.J. Russell and DL Deadrin Senat are eligible to play on Monday against the Eagles after being activated from the practice squad for game night
news

Patrick O'Connor Signed Back to Active Roster, Chase Edmonds to I.R.

The Bucs made a series of roster moves on Wednesday, placing RB Chase Edmonds on injured reserve, promoting DL Patrick O'Connor and signing DL Deadrin Senat and G Logan Stenberg to the practice squad
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

How to Watch: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Short at Receiver, Bucs Elevate Ryan Miller and David Moore

With Rakim Jarrett on injured reserve and Chris Godwin questionable with a neck injury, the Buccaneers shored up their receiver depth for Sunday's game by elevating Ryan Miller and David Moore from the practice squad

Bucs Promote Pat O'Connor, Put Mike Greene on IR

With a calf injury forcing DL Mike Greene to the injured reserve list, the Bucs signed Pat O'Connor off their practice squad to maintain depth along the defensive front

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Panthers in Week 13

The Buccaneers will take on the Panthers in Week 13, kicking off the docket of divisional foes on the 2023 slate. Here are five players to watch

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 1: White, David, Dean Ruled Out 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 13 matchup 

Photos: Mike Evans Bowling Family Foundation 

View photos from Wide Receiver Mike Evans Family Foundation bowling event.

Photos: Mike Evans Catch for Christmas 

View photos from Wide Receiver Mike Evans Family Foundation Catch for Christmas event.

The Stretch Run Is Here | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about playoff odds, the AdventHealth Training Center, the franchise's top quarterbacks and more

Updates: Bucs Will Rely on K.J. Britt, J.J. Russell at LB Against Panthers

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in December 2023

Week 13 Expert Picks: Panthers vs. Buccaneers 

See which team is favored by league-wide experts 

2023 Game Preview: Panthers-Buccaneers, Week 13

The Bucs will try to climb back into the NFC South title race with a game against a Carolina team that has a new head coach, a promising rookie quarterback and some reinforcements on the way…Injury updates, series history, statistical leaders and more

Todd Bowles on Stopping Panthers Run Game, Ready for Division Rivalry | Press Conference 

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after Friday's Week 13 practice. HC Bowles gave an update on injuries and discussed key matchups ahead of the game on Sunday.

GiGi's Playhouse is the 'Greatest Blessing' for Dee Delaney & Deven Thompkins

Defensive Back Dee Delaney and Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins discuss GiGi's Playhouse, what it means to them & their family, and why it was important to represent the cause for "My Cause, My Cleats."

In Case You Missed It: December 1, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 13 of the 2023 regular season

Continuing the Run Game vs. Carolina, Baker Mayfield's 'Toughness' | Tampa Two

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into their aspects on the running back game vs. Colts, QB Baker Mayfield's toughness on and off the field and key matchups ahead of game vs. Panthers.

Bucs Cheerleaders Field Rehearsal | Panthers vs. Bucs 2023

View photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders field rehearsal for Panthers vs. Bucs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Advocate for 45-Plus Charitable Causes Through the NFL's 2023 'My Cause My Cleats' Initiative 

Buccaneers' players, coaches and staff will wear customized cleats and shoes to support causes that hit home on Sunday 

Calijah Kancey Named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month

Bucs DL Calijah Kancey took home the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month award for November after leading the NFL in tackles for loss in that span

Dave Canales Calls Mike Evans a 'First-Ballot Hall of Famer' | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke to the media after Thursday's Week 13 practice. OC Canales discussed the upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers, TE Payne Durham's effort on the field and continuing to build off of RB Rachaad White's 100-yard rushing performance last week.

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Nov. 30: White Did Not Participate, Godwin Limited on Thursday

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 13 matchup
Advertising