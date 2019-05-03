S.S. Mailbag: Setting Sail Again

3. Prediction for most hotly contested position battle in camp?

- Submitted by victoriano85

This question has four or five good answers. We already discussed the outside linebacker position above and its wide variety of candidates, some coming in from other teams or the draft, some moving to a new position. That one's going to be tough to figure out, but in the end I think the Bucs will find a way to keep each and every useful pass-rusher they uncover.

If the Bucs' staff is as sold on the Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones duo as they are purporting to be, the battle to round out that backfield could be intense. Jacquizz Rodgers has essentially been that guy for the past couple seasons but he is gone now. Second-year man Shaun Wilson has speed for days and could be a third-down, pass-catching type. Andre Ellington, signed earlier in the offseason, has filled that precise role in an Arians offense before but was out of the game for much of last season. Dare Ogunbowale has great special teams value. And another option or two could arrive when the undrafted free agents are announced.

The one open spot on the offensive line is right guard, and second-year man Alex Cappa may have the inside track. He'll get competition from free agent signee Earl Watford and perhaps such returning linemen as Evan Smith and Mike Liedtke. However, there were no new candidates for this job added in the draft, so the competition isn't as crowded as it could have been.

There's also a whole lot of somewhat equal depth to be sorted out at safety, but that's not my answer nor are any of the positions noted above. Instead, I'll go with slot cornerback. To begin with, we're starting from scratch here; I don't think the coaching staff even has a leading candidate at this moment, and it can't really start honing that competition until OTAs arrive and the offense and defense can start going at each other.

That said, we could end up with a lot of candidates. Despite moving to safety as his primary position, M.J. Stewart is still in the mix because Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles is perfectly happy using safeties in the slot if they have the ability. Stewart played there for a good part of last year and while it was a rocky run he still has a shot to figure it out. Vernon Hargreaves seems to be ticketed for a starting job on the outside and it appears Arians would prefer to let him concentrate on that one job, but if he's the best slot option he could still end up in an outside/inside dual role.

The Buccaneers drafted two more cornerbacks last week, second-rounders Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean, but they haven't had a chance to get them on the field yet and determine where they are best suited to play. Even if Murphy-Bunting or Dean are destined for jobs as outside corners in the long run, one or both could get their first opportunity in the slot. And with the creative ways that Arians and Bowles have deployed their defensive backs in the past, you can't rule out one or more of the safeties besides Stewart being in the mix.