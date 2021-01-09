Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Football Team

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers make their return to the playoffs when they take on the Washington Football Team on Saturday night, and we're counting down the hours to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff at FedExField. After a week of preparation, here's what it all comes down to:

5 TAMPA BAY PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB ﻿Tom Brady﻿. As we've noted before, you could put the quarterback on the watch list every week, which is why we don't often do so. But the Buccaneers are now in the playoffs, and that's Tom Brady's stage. The Buccaneers made one of the boldest free agent moves in league history in March not only to help them get over the hump and back into the playoffs but also to have the perfect leader when they got there. Brady has played in and won more postseason games than any other figure in NFL history, and he has six Super Bowl championship rings to show for it. Obviously, all of those games and titles came with the Patriots, and Brady is now in his 21st season, but he's shown no signs of slowing down in his age-43 campaign. Rather, he's tapped into the Buccaneers' incredible cast of pass-catchers to post the second-highest touchdown pass total (40) of his career and his fifth-highest yardage total (4,633). Brady charges into his 12th straight postseason off the most prolific final month of any season in his career, as he has thrown for 1,333 yards, 12 touchdowns and a 126.9 passer rating during the Bucs' four-game winning streak. Tampa Bay currently has 18 players on the roster who have postseason experienced, combining for 107 playoff appearances, but that still leaves a large majority of Buccaneers who will be tasting the second season for the first time. Many of those players will be looking toward Brady to guide them with his vast January and February experience. The Buccaneers are back in the playoffs for the first time in 13 years, and all eyes are on Brady.

ILB ﻿Lavonte David﻿. To be specific, Tom Brady has played in 41 career postseason games, nine more than the next most experienced player (Adam Vinatieri). That is also 41 more playoff games than Lavonte David has played in a career that began in 2012 and now sees him as the longest-tenured Buccaneer. David has started 137 regular-season games, tied for the fifth-most in franchise history, and through it all he has remained one of the most underrated stars in the league. David deserves the playoff spotlight as much as anyone on the Bucs' roster, and it will be fascinating to see what he does under it. He heads in following yet another all-around dominant regular season in which he filled up every part of the stat line with 117 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, one interception, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. His sideline-to-sideline range is going to be critical against an Alex Smith-led Washington offense that doesn't throw downfield very often and tries to get a lot of yardage after the catch. That's doubly true because David won't have his usual inside-backer running mate with Devin White not yet off the COVID list. Kevin Minter filled in very nicely for White in the season-capping win over Atlanta and has a great grasp of the Buccaneers' defense, but of course White was one of the main sources of splash plays for Tampa Bay this year. It may be up to David to provide those on Saturday night.

WR ﻿Chris Godwin﻿. To be fair, we have already been watching Mike Evans all week. The Bucs' leading receiver went down in the end zone with a scary-looking knee injury in Week 17 but has a chance to play on Saturday night after practicing in a limited fashion on Thursday. His status will remain up in the air until hours before the game and that's obviously a key storyline for the game. But no matter how much Evans is able to contribute, the Bucs know they can count on Godwin to step up and deliver big plays, as he did in such impressive fashion against Atlanta. The fourth-year receiver has had to fight through three different injuries that have cost him time this season but he's healthy heading into the playoffs and he may be the most versatile weapon in the Bucs' passing attack. Godwin can provide quick-hitting plays out of the slot, is able to make stunningly acrobatic plays on balls thrown downfield and rivals Antonio Brown as the best Buccaneer receivers after the catch. According to Next Gen Stats, Godwin is the only receiver in the NFL who has recorded 150-plus yards each on nine different types of routes since the start of the 2019 season. He also provides a lot of hidden dirty work as one of the NFL's best blocking receivers, not just in keeping cornerbacks out of the play but in actively getting involved in blocking schemes at the point of attack. Another Buc who's sizzling as the playoff begins, he had 10 catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns in the last two games of the regular season.

OLB ﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿. The Buccaneers had three players with at least 8.0 sacks in 2020, but they only had one of them available against Atlanta last week and they did not generate as much pressure as usual. Barrett (8.0 sacks) returns this week, however, to rejoin his fellow edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul (9.5 sacks) in an effort to make things difficult for Smith or whoever is under center for the Football Team on any given play. Barrett's eight sacks seem like a precipitous fall from last year's league-leading total of 19.5, but beyond those numbers he has been every bit as impactful in his second year as a Buccaneer. According to NFL Next Gen stats, Barrett's pressure rate of 13.9% on his pass rushes in 2020 is actually better than it was last year. Barrett is one of those 18 current Bucs who have been to the playoffs before, and he even won a ring with Denver in 2015, but he did not start any of the four games he played in 2014 and 2015 and only saw sparing playing time. This time, he's a starter and one of the most important defenders on the field for the Buccaneers. The Football Team has performed well when Smith has been the quarterback, winning five of his six starts, and he has a lot of playoff experience as well. However, he's not the NFL's most mobile quarterback and he's currently trying to play through a calf injury that kept him out in Week 16 and seemed to hamper his movements last week. The Buccaneers tied for fourth in the NFL with 48 sacks and ranked seventh in sacks per pass play; Tampa Bay's defense can definitely get after the passer. With Barrett back to help lead the charge, that could be a deciding factor in Saturday's outcome.