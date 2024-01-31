Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thad Lewis Interviews as In-House Candidate for OC Job

Quarterbacks Coach Thad Lewis, who helped Baker Mayfield put together an impressive comeback season, is the first member of the Bucs' current coaching staff to interview for the team's offensive coordinator position

Jan 31, 2024 at 11:30 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Thad Leiws

Add an in-house candidate to the growing list of coaches who have interviewed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' open offensive coordinator position: current Bucs' Quarterbacks Coach Thad Lewis. Lewis became the sixth confirmed interviewee on Wednesday, and the first from Todd Bowles' own staff.

The Buccaneers had previously interviewed four candidates from other teams, beginning with a virtual meeting with Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El last Friday. This week, the team has had in-person meetings with former Cleveland Browns Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt, current Houston Texans Quarterbacks Coach Jerrod Johnson and former Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson.

Lewis, who has also had interview requests from multiple other teams, just finished his first season as the Bucs' quarterbacks coach. He began his NFL coaching career in Tampa in 2020 as part of the Bill Walsh coaching fellow program, serving as an offensive assistant for a team that would go on to win Super Bowl LV. He was hired the following season as an assistant wide receivers coach, a post he filled for two seasons while working with the likes of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

In 2023, Lewis worked closely with quarterback Baker Mayfield, who earned a Pro Bowl invitation in his first year as Tampa Bay's starter. After a muddled 2022 season in which he was first traded from Cleveland to Carolina and later waived and claimed by the Rams, Mayfield regained the form that made him the first overall pick in the 2018 draft. With Lewis's help, Mayfield recorded career highs in passing yards (4,044) and touchdown passes (28) while throwing only 10 interceptions.

Prior to joining the coaching ranks as an offensive analyst with Chip Kelly's UCLA squad in 2018-19, Lewis spent parts of eight seasons (2010-17) as a quarterback in the NFL, seeing time with the Rams, Browns, Lions, Bills, Texans, Eagles, 49ers and Ravens. He made six career starts, one with Cleveland in 2012 and five with Buffalo in 2013.

The Buccaneers are seeking to replace Dave Canales, who spent one season as the team's offensive coordinator before being hired as the Carolina Panthers' new head coach last week.

Related Content

news

Tristan Wirfs, Baker Mayfield Named to NFC Pro Bowl Roster

Tackle Tristan Wirfs has now made the NFL's all-star roster at two different positions, while quarterback Baker Mayfield is a first-time Pro Bowler after his impressive Buccaneers debut
news

Brian Johnson Visits Bucs Headquarters for OC Interview

Former Eagles Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson was in Tampa Tuesday to meet with Buccaneer officials regarding their vacated coordinator position
news

Bucs Interview Texans' Jerrod Johnson for Coordinator Spot

Houston Quarterbacks Coach Jerrod Johnson, who worked closely with rookie phenom C.J. Stroud in 2023, is the third confirmed candidate to interview for the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator position
news

Bucs Add Four More to 2024 Roster on Futures Contracts

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers signed DT Eric Banks, LS Evan Deckers, LB Vi Jones and DT Lwal Uguak to reserve/futures contracts, which take effect in the 2024 league year

Latest Headlines

Thad Lewis Interviews as In-House Candidate for OC Job

Quarterbacks Coach Thad Lewis, who helped Baker Mayfield put together an impressive comeback season, is the first member of the Bucs' current coaching staff to interview for the team's offensive coordinator position

Tristan Wirfs, Baker Mayfield Named to NFC Pro Bowl Roster

Tackle Tristan Wirfs has now made the NFL's all-star roster at two different positions, while quarterback Baker Mayfield is a first-time Pro Bowler after his impressive Buccaneers debut

Photos: Best of the Buccaneers' Defense

Take a look at some of the best photos of the Buccaneers' defense from the 2023 season.

Brian Johnson Visits Bucs Headquarters for OC Interview

Former Eagles Offensive Coordinator Brian Johnson was in Tampa Tuesday to meet with Buccaneer officials regarding their vacated coordinator position

Bucs Interview Texans' Jerrod Johnson for Coordinator Spot

Houston Quarterbacks Coach Jerrod Johnson, who worked closely with rookie phenom C.J. Stroud in 2023, is the third confirmed candidate to interview for the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator position

Bucs Add Four More to 2024 Roster on Futures Contracts

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers signed DT Eric Banks, LS Evan Deckers, LB Vi Jones and DT Lwal Uguak to reserve/futures contracts, which take effect in the 2024 league year

Top Yaya Diaby Moments of 2023

Watch the top Yaya Diaby moments of the 2023 NFL Season.

Bucs Interview Former Browns OC Alex Van Pelt for Same Post

Alex Van Pelt, who helped Cleveland make the playoffs in 2023 despite starting five different quarterbacks, is one of the first candidates to emerge in the Bucs' efforts to replace former Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales

Antwaan Randle El Joins List of Bucs' Offensive Coordinator Interviews

Antwaan Randle El, a former Bucs assistant and currently the Lions' receivers coach, conducted a virtual interview on Friday for Tampa Bay's open offensive coordinator position

Most Pleasant Surprise of 2023 Season | Point-Counterpoint

Between the end of January and the start of the new league year in March, Brianna Dix and Scott Smith will debate a series of topics, beginning with a pair of pleasant surprises in 2023

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 2.0 

With the offseason in full swing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, mock draft season officially begins for football fanatics. Will the Bucs likely go offense or defense in April's draft? Here is what analysts are saying

2024 State of the Bucs: Tight Ends 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with tight ends

Photos: Best of the Buccaneers' Offense

Take a look at some of the best photos of the Buccaneers' offense from the 2023 season.

Top Rachaad White Moments of 2023

Watch the top Rachaad White moments of the 2023 NFL Season.

Baker Mayfield Named Finalist for AP Comeback Player of the Year, Top 2023 Plays | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at Baker Mayfield's sensational 2023 campaign for the Buccaneers and some of his most memorable plays down the stretch

Top Antoine Winfield Jr. Moments of 2023

Watch the top Antoine Winfield Jr. moments of the 2023 NFL Season.

Photos from the 2024 Gasparilla Parade

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2024 Gasparilla Parade.

Top Mike Evans Moments of 2023

Watch the top Mike Evans moments of the 2023 NFL Season.

Top Baker Mayfield Moments of 2023

Watch the top Baker Mayfield moments of the 2023 NFL Season.

PFWA Names Baker Mayfield as Most Improved Player of 2023 

The Pro Football Writers of America named Buccaneers' quarterback Baker Mayfield as the 2023 Most Improved Player of the Year
Advertising