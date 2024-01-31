Brian Johnson Visits Bucs Headquarters for OC Interview

Brian Johnson spent the 2023 season as the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator and could land the same job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024.

As the Buccaneers continue the process of replacing Dave Canales, now the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, Johnson is the latest potential candidate to visit team headquarters. His in-person interview took place on Tuesday, five days after the Panthers hired Canales away. Canales spent just one season as the Bucs' offensive coordinator after being hired off the Seattle Seahawks' staff last February.

The Buccaneers have also interviewed Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El, former Cleveland Browns Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt and current Houston Texans Quarterbacks Coach Jerrod Johnson for the position. Randle El met with the team virtually last Friday while Van Pelt and Johnson had in-person interviews at the AdventHealth Training Center on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Johnson spent three seasons on Nick Sirianni's staff with the Eagles, the first two as quarterbacks coach before his promotion to coordinator last year. He has also served as an offensive coordinator on the collegiate level at three different stops – with Utah in 2012-13, Houston in 2017 and Florida in 2020. Johnson played quarterback at Utah and also spent one season with the New York Sentinels of the United Football League in 2009.