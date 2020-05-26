The Top Buccaneer in Every Jersey: 1-10

6: Neil O'Donoghue

Husted doesn't get 5 but a kicker who ranks 25th in scoring in team history gets to claim 6? That's the value in picking a number that's apparently unpopular among quarterbacks. The only Buccaneer passer ever to wear this number was Dan Orlovsky, who got into a whopping three games for the franchise. Other than Jay Taylor's five-game run as the Bucs' kicker in 2004, the only other number 6 for the Bucs is Tommy Barnhardt. Barnhardt had a good run for three years as the team's punter but O'Donoghue wins this based on his game-winner in a torrential downpour to beat Kansas City, 3-0, and clinch the 1979 NFC Central title.

Level of Difficulty: 3.

Again, this wasn't much of a hand-wringer even if O'Donoghue and Barnhardt were pretty equal in their accomplishments as Bucs.

7: QB Jeff Garcia

Martin Gramatica, the team's all-time leading scorer, switched to 10 late in his Buccaneer tenure but he did most of his damage as number 7. This was a much more difficult choice than our other kicker-QB showdowns, but it comes down to this: Garcia was quite good as a Buccaneer. He started 24 games over his two seasons with the team and went 14-10, giving him the second-best winning percentage as a quarterback in team history. His 92.2 passer rating as a Buccaneer is the best for any QB in team annals with at least 500 attempts; no one else even cracked 90. Oh, and Garcia is the last Buccaneer quarterback to start a playoff game.

Level of Difficulty: 8.

There are some more difficult choices coming down the road in this series, including a couple we frankly don't want to make. Garcia's value as a quarterback swung this, but it was really close because he only played two seasons in Tampa and Gramatica had some big moments during his tenure.

8: QB Brian Griese

The quarterbacks outnumber the kickers and punters here, but there are no slam-dunk options in either category. Griese edges out Steve Young and Mike Glennon simply because his numbers are easily the best of the three, particularly in terms of wins and losses. All three started between 18 and 21 games as Buccaneers, but while Griese went 12-9 Glennon had a 5-13 mark and Young was 3-16. Griese's 85.5 passer rating is also the best of the three and his 65.6% completion rate is the best in team history.