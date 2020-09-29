Bowles Brings the House | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Broncos

Here are some additional observations gleaned from the updated Next Gen stats database after Week Three:

Smith Revs It Up

The Buccaneers had a different speed champion for the third time in three games. In the season opener in New Orleans, it was wide receiver Justin Watson, and in Week Two it was wide receiver Scotty Miller, whose 21.76 mph top speed on a route run into the end zone remains the fastest any Buc has run this year. In Denver, the top speed reached by a Buccaneer was 21.68 mph, logged by cornerback and special teams standout Ryan Smith. He posted that top sprint while covering a punt in the fourth quarter.

Had the Game in Hand

The Buccaneers spent fewer than two of the game's 60 minutes on Sunday as the underdog on the Win Probability Chart.

The Bucs got the chart to swing in their favor just a few plays in when a holding call put the Broncos in a second-and-16 at their own 19-yard line. The next play was snapped with 13:57 left in the first quarter and it produced a nine-yard completion to wide receiver K.J. Hamler. Thus, at the next snap, with 13:16 left, the Bucs were underdogs for the first time, with an expected win probability of 46%. That's the lowest it ever got for Tampa Bay on Sunday and three plays later, after Carlton Davis stopped Hamler for a loss of two on an end-around, the chart was back in the Bucs' favor by a 52% margin.