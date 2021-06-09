Tom Brady: "In Reality, Everything is Different" in 2021

Similarly, there's reason to believe the Bucs can be better on offense in 2021 than the team that ranked third in the NFL with 30.8 points per game. They may not have added one huge new force on offense like Corey Dillon (or for that matter Vince Wilfork on defense), but they have added a lot more shared experience in Bruce Arians' offense. Brady won't have to start this season learning the offense on the fly and needing until the second half of the season for truly to have a strong grasp on it. That could yield better results from Week One on.

"I think last year I was trying to figure out what to do, and I think this year it's more like, 'No, these are the things we're going to focus on, these are the things we're going to try to improve,'" said Brady. "A lot of it is just being on the same page and understanding timing and steps and non-verbal communication. … There's a lot of those things you can gain over the course of a long period of time. We're starting at that place now as opposed to [last year]. Now we've got 15 months invested in one another, as opposed to three months. I'd much rather be 15 months than three months because I believe that continuity in football is the key to winning.