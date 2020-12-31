Tom Brady Trusts Rob Gronkowski as Playoffs Approach

Brady played one more season in New England while Gronkowski hung up his cleats, citing a general build-up of various injuries. However, when Brady shocked the league by leaving the Patriots for Tampa in free agency, Gronkowski got the itch to play with his old pal again. And now that the Buccaneers are headed back to the playoffs for the first time in 13 years – not coincidentally with Brady at the helm – the six-time champ is glad to have Gronkowski by his side to chase another title.

"I've got a lot of trust and confidence in the biggest moments with him," said Brady. "Sometimes I think about players where, if it was the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, who do I want in the game with me? He definitely fits that. That just means in the biggest moments, who do you want out there?"

Gronkowski has been delivering increasingly large and down-field contributions as the season has progressed and he has steadily begun to move better and better after his year out of the game. In last week's win in Detroit he caught touchdown passes of 33 and 25 yards (the second one was thrown by Blaine Gabbert). Three weeks prior against Kansas City he had his first 100-yard game as a Buccaneer and it included a 48-yard catch. Gronkowski had another 44-yard play in Carolina and he has as many catches of 40-plus yards this year as Mike Evans does. Only Scotty Miller, with three, has more for the Buccaneers. Gronkowski has scored seven touchdowns in Tampa Bay's last 10 games.

The result is that the rest of the Buccaneers, his new teammates in 2020, have begun to feel the same way about Gronkowski as Brady does.

"When he can deliver like he always has, it's a great compliment to him and the way that not only I feel about him, but how all his teammates feel about him," said Brady. "[He's] just an incredible player, teammate and everything. I love playing with the guy."