Tom Brady Bombs His Way to First NFC Player of the Week Award

The Buccaneers have collected a number of individual awards in recent weeks. Outside linebacker ﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿ was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the Bucs' Week Three victory in Denver. Inside linebacker ﻿Lavonte David﻿ and safety ﻿Antoine Winfield Jr.﻿ were both Player of the Month recipients in September, David as the top defensive player in the NFC and Winfield as the best defensive rookie in the NFL.

- Threw for 369 yards and five touchdowns for a passer rating of 117.0, all season high marks.

- Won his 222nd regular season game, surpassing Adam Vinatieri for the most wins by a player in NFL history.

o Trailing by 17 points in the second quarter, Brady led a comeback win, his 34th career comeback win after trailing by at least 10 points (regular season & postseason), the most such comeback wins in NFL history.

- His 369 yards are the second-most by any player in the NFL in Week 4 and the most by any player in a win.

o 93rd career game with at least 300 passing yards, tying Peyton Manning for the second-most such regular season games in NFL history.

- His five passing touchdowns are the most by any player in the NFL in Week 4.

o His five passing touchdowns tied the single-game franchise record.

- This game marked the seventh regular season game Brady has thrown for five touchdowns and 300 yards, tying Peyton Manning for the second-most such games in NFL history.