Tom Brady Bombs His Way to First NFC Player of the Week Award

The Buccaneers have collected a number of individual awards in recent weeks. Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the Bucs' Week Three victory in Denver. Inside linebacker Lavonte David and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. were both Player of the Month recipients in September, David as the top defensive player in the NFC and Winfield as the best defensive rookie in the NFL.

- Threw for 369 yards and five touchdowns for a passer rating of 117.0, all season high marks.

- Won his 222nd regular season game, surpassing Adam Vinatieri for the most wins by a player in NFL history.

o Trailing by 17 points in the second quarter, Brady led a comeback win, his 34th career comeback win after trailing by at least 10 points (regular season & postseason), the most such comeback wins in NFL history.

- His 369 yards are the second-most by any player in the NFL in Week 4 and the most by any player in a win.

o 93rd career game with at least 300 passing yards, tying Peyton Manning for the second-most such regular season games in NFL history.

- His five passing touchdowns are the most by any player in the NFL in Week 4.

o His five passing touchdowns tied the single-game franchise record.

- This game marked the seventh regular season game Brady has thrown for five touchdowns and 300 yards, tying Peyton Manning for the second-most such games in NFL history.