Updates: Behind Rachaad White, Bucs' Backfield Is a Committee

September 4 Updates

Rachaad White spent the back half of his 2022 rookie season as the Buccaneers' starting running back, though the work load was still split very evenly between him and Leonard Fournette. After Fournette was released in a cap-related move in March, White was quite clearly anointed as the lead back for 2023, and nothing has changed in the intervening months as the regular-season opener is less than a week away.

How the rest of the pecking order in the backfield shapes up may be a work in progress.

The Buccaneers kept three other running backs through the cuts to 53, and they have very different backgrounds. Chase Edmonds is a sixth-year veteran who has already played for the Cardinals, Dolphins and Broncos. Ke'Shawn 'Sneak' Vaughn was a third-round draft pick by the Bucs in 2022 and he has seen relatively limited action in his first three seasons. And Sean Tucker is a rookie who went undrafted this spring before signing with Tampa Bay.

Noting that Skip Peete, the Bucs' new running backs coach, has frequently rotated multiple backs at his other NFL stops, Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales expects to employ a backfield committee with those three reserves. Peete most recently coached in Dallas, which had a very clearly number-two back in Tony Pollard…who is now a number-one with Ezekiel Elliott off to New England.

"I don't feel like we're in as unique of a situation as Dallas where you have two really top-tier backs," said Canales. "I think we have a really fantastic back and I think we have a bunch of good backs, so I think they can kind of platoon that.

"I think there's more to learn about just how we use Rachaad on third down, and [are] there other guys who can have a role, [who] can do some of the same things? Chase, I know, can do some of the pass game stuff where I feel like Sneak and Sean have a lot of value on first and second down as runners, but so does Chase. There is still a lot of stuff that I'm really not sure about to get the full complement of who [our] backfield is in a game-type of situation. You'd love to have the freshest back in – I do know that."