Prepping for a Rematch | S.S. Mailbag

How big of an impact do you think Vita had during his return? Will we be able to get to Mahomes easier now that we have Vita back?

- @wit3090

Well, first of all, Vita Vea played 33 of the Bucs' 71 defensive snaps in Green Bay, in his first game back since suffering a fractured ankle in Week Five at Chicago. 33! I have to admit, I thought he would be eased back into the action with 10 or 15 snaps, possibly portending a bigger role in the Super Bowl if the Bucs got there (which they did). Early in the game, it was clear that the Bucs were going to use Vea at the nose in obvious passing downs, but he eventually did even more than that. Apparently, Buccaneer coaches kept checking with him to see how he felt and he kept saying he was fine.

As is often the case with nose tackles, it's hard to quantify Vea's impact with numbers. He does not appear in the defensive stats page, so he didn't have any sacks or tackles or QB hits. But I think it's safe to say he had an impact on a pass rush that produced five sacks, its highest total in six weeks and more than double the two it had produced during the first two playoff games.

All of those sacks came from edge rushers Shaq Barrett (3.0) and Jason Pierre-Paul (2.0). Barrett got his first sacks since Week 14 (he missed one game in that span while on the COVID list) and Pierre-Paul got his first since Week 14 as well. Those guys deserve the credit for their accomplishments, and Barrett worked extremely hard on his own to get the game's first sack on Green Bay's opening drive. However, I think it's also fair to surmise that Vea's presence in the middle forced the Packers to pay more attention to him and give the edge rushers more one-on-one opportunities.

In fact, Barrett said as much himself after the game. He described his first sack as coming about because Aaron Rodgers tried to scramble to his left only to encounter Vea and be flushed back in the other direction right into Barrett's path.

"Vita's a big impact," said Barrett after the game. "We most definitely missed Vita. On the first sack, the quarterback was trying to go where Vita was at but he couldn't because Vita was right there and he flushed him right to me and it worked out perfectly. Just from that, not even run defense – run defense, he's a real important piece in there. Wherever Vita's at, he's going to take the gap next to him on both sides, and maybe one more gap. So we most definitely missed him."

What is your final score prediction for the super bowl? Do you think we've improved since the initial matchup?

- @tanner_hallas

Nooope. Nope, nope, nope. Not taking the bait on the prediction part of that question. I do, however, think the Buccaneers are an improved team since their Week 12 meeting with the Chiefs. I guess that's pretty easy to say since the Bucs have won every single game since that meeting, including two straight road contests against the top two seeds in the NFC.

The main difference is on offense. In the four games leading up to the bye week, including the one with Kansas City, the Buccaneers committed eight turnovers. They also were caught in a cycle of slow starts at that time of the season, on both sides of the ball, which led to a disastrous Sunday night game against the Saints and two failed comebacks against the Rams and Chiefs. Since the Chiefs game – and the bye week that followed – the Buccaneers have only committed five turnovers in seven games, and that was just two in six games before the NFC Championship Game. Until the second half of the contest in Green Bay, Tom Brady had thrown just one interception since Week 12, and that was a fluky play that bounced off the hands of a diving Scotty Miller. The Buccaneers have also led or been tied at halftime in all but one game since.

Tom Brady and Bruce Arians said on a nearly-weekly basis during the first three quarters that the team's offense was a work in progress, as Brady became more and more comfortable in Arians' scheme after having had no offseason program or preseason slate. I think you've seen something closer to a complete product since the start of December. In the seven games since, the Buccaneers have averaged 423 net yards, 322 passing yards and 34.2 points per game, and have averaged 9.0 yards per completion and 8.3 yards per pass attempts. Those numbers: Very good. They are all also significantly better than what the team did through its first 12 games. One absolutely huge difference between the Buccaneers passing attack as it stands right now compared to how it was operating in the middle-of-the-season stretch ending in the K.C. game: Brady is throwing it downfield with much better success.

I would also say the Buccaneers' offensive line has been playing its best ball over the last two months, both in terms of pass protection and opening holes between the tackles for the running backs. The emergence of "Playoff Lenny" has been a heady experience and with Ronald Jones having fresh legs and ready to supply big plays, the Bucs rushing attack is probably peaking at the absolute perfect time. Ali Marpet, one of the stars of that rising offensive line, thinks it was all just a matter of time before the offense came together the way it has.

"It's hard to say," said Marpet. "I feel like with these things it takes a lot of different guys being on the same page and doing it over and over again. And I think that's what we've done. I think time-on-task just helped us out."

Tampa Bay's defense probably isn't too much different than it was in Week 12, with the massive exception of Vita Vea being back and ready to wreak havoc in the middle. Devin White came back from his two-game absence on the COVID list and has seemed like a man on a mission ever since. Sean Murphy-Bunting has fully regained his confidence and has turned into an interception machine in the playoffs. The defense as a whole seems to have regained its touch when it comes to forcing turnovers, something that seemed to go away over the last month of the regular season.