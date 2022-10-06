How to Watch: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

In the first of two divisional matchups in 2022, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 9 at 1:00 p.m. ET. History has not been on the Falcons side of the NFC South rivalry, Tom Brady is 10-0 against the Falcons in his career (including playoffs). He is one of four quarterbacks since 1950 with 10-plus wins and zero losses against a single opponent. Both clubs sit at a 2-2 record, with Sunday's contest at Raymond James Stadium dictating who takes first place in the division race.

Sunday, October 9, 2022

Kickoff: 1:00 pm ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium

Television Network: FOX

Broadcast Crew: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Pam Oliver (reporter)

