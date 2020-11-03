What's Next: Bucs and Saints Battle for First in Prime Time

This coming Sunday, the Buccaneers will be looking to avenge their season-opening loss in New Orleans. Since that 34-23 decision, Tampa Bay has won six of seven, with its only loss a one-point final in Chicago in Week Five. The Buccaneers lost that debut game for Tom Brady despite holding the Saints to 271 yards of offense, in part because Brady's two touchdowns were balanced by two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Janoris Jenkins.

This time, as Brady and Drew Brees match throws again, Brady is red hot, having thrown 20 touchdown passes and only one interception in his last six games. Brady was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October and since then he has been handed another weapon for his passing attack. Wide receiver Antonio Brown, officially signed last week, is eligible to make his own Buccaneer debut on Sunday night.

The spotlight will definitely be on the two 40-something quarterbacks once again, especially because the two have spent the last couple weeks handing the all-time NFL touchdown pass trophy back and forth. For the record, that list currently starts with Brady at number one with 561, followed by Brees at 560.

Those venerable and wildly successful passers obviously deserve the spotlight, but the Buccaneers' rising defense has made itself hard to ignore as the season has progressed. After holding off the Giants, Tampa Bay is now tied for first in the NFL in interceptions with 11 and tied for second in sacks in 28 and has seen its bevy of young stars-in-the-making take turns making big plays. On Monday night it was, ﻿Sean Murphy-Bunting﻿ and ﻿Carlton Davis﻿ with the big picks and rookie safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. who sealed the win by breaking up the Giants' two-point conversion try in the game's final minutes.

That defense will have its hands full with running back Alvin Kamara, who is not only the Saints' leading rusher but is on pace to put up the most receptions and receiving yards by a back in NFL history. Kamara could also potentially be joined by Michael Thomas, who hasn't played since the opener due to a variety of reasons, and Emmanuel Sanders, who is expected to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list.