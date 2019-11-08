Week 10 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Cardinals

See below for the full list of expert picks:
"I don't yet trust Kyler Murray to keep up in a shootout, especially with Jameis Winston playing his best ball of the season for a 2-6 Bucs team that is better than its record indicates." -Greg Rosenthal
The Buccaneers locked up the second seed and with it, the confidence of many of the media pundits.
There's no debate on how the Bucs will finish out the season.
The Buccaneers round out their tour of the AFC East as they take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium.
The Buccaneers will travel to Charlotte for the first of two matchups with the Panthers in the final three weeks of the season with the opportunity to clinch the NFC South.
It's being 'billed' as the Bucs' biggest challenge but what do the experts think of the Buffalo Bills coming to town?
The Buccaneers will take on the Falcons for the second time this season – will they have the same result as the first time around? Experts weigh in.
The Buccaneers head into a tough matchup on the road in Indianapolis against the surging Colts. Who do the experts think comes away with the win?
The Bucs return home for the first time in nearly a month to take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. What do the experts make of the matchup with the Bucs coming off two straight losses?
The Buccaneers go back on the road after their bye week to take on the Washington Football Team. Is this matchup as simple as it looks on paper?
It'll be a spooky southern matchup as the Buccaneers travel to take on the division-rival Saints in New Orleans on Halloween.
The Buccaneers top-ranked passing attack will face off against the league's worst passing defense. It seems like a pretty safe bet for the former – do the experts agree?