Bucs-Lions Inactives | Carlton Davis Ruled Out

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waited until game day to make their final decision on the status of starting cornerback ﻿Carlton Davis﻿, who is dealing with a groin injury that kept him out of all three practices this week. The final verdict wasn't surprising given that Davis was deemed doubtful to play on Thursday's injury report; he will be inactive on Saturday in Detroit.

Cornerback ﻿Herb Miller﻿, who was elevated from the practice quad on Friday, will be active, giving the Buccaneers their usual complement of cornerbacks. ﻿Jamel Dean﻿, who just returned from his own two-game absence, will start opposite ﻿Sean Murphy-Bunting﻿, with ﻿Ross Cockrell﻿ filling the slot corner role and Miller and ﻿Ryan Smith﻿ in reserve.

The Buccaneers will also be without running back Ronald Jones, who remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Leonard Fournette is expected to make his second straight start in the Bucs' backfield.

The Lions had a much longer injury report than the Buccaneers and had already ruled out starting right tackle Tyrell Crosby and wide receiver Kenny Golladay on Thursday. This is the third straight game that Crosby has missed, while Golladay hasn't played since Week Eight.

Eight other players were listed as questionable on Detroit's injury report, including quarterback Matthew Stafford (rib, right thumb), Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow (throat) and leading tackler Jamie Collins (neck). Stafford will play, as he did last week, but both Collins and Ragnow are among the Lions' inactives.