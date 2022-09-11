Bucs-Cowboys Inactives | Chris Godwin Active for the Opener

Less than nine months after tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee on a tackle through the leg, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver has been cleared to return to action. Godwin was not named one of the Buccaneers' six inactives for Sunday night's regular-season opener in Dallas.

Russell Gage, one of Godwin's new accomplices in Tampa Bay's loaded receiving corps, was also cleared to play in the opener after being limited during the week with a hamstring injury. Tom Brady will have six receivers at his disposal for the opener: Godwin, Gage, Mike Evans, Julio Jones, Jaelon Darden and Breshad Perriman. Scotty Miller is inactive.

The Buccaneers and Cowboys submitted their list of inactives at 6:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their prime-time matchup. The Buccaneers had elevated outside linebacker Genard Avery from the practice squad on Saturday, giving them a 54-man roster for the game. That means they had to name six inactives in order to get down to the active game limit of 48. The Cowboys elevated kicker Brett Maher and quarterback Cooper Rush from the practice squad, so they had to name seven inactives on Sunday.

Rookie cornerback Zyon McCollum will have to wait to make his NFL debut. The rookie cornerback has also been dealing with a hamstring injury and was not able to practice this week. The Buccaneers will have four cornerbacks inactive, with starters Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean supported by Sean Murphy-Bunting and Dee Delaney.