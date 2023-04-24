Tampa Bay Buccaneers

17 Prospects Who Will Attend 2023 NFL Draft 

Seventeen prospects, including Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. and Christian Gonzalez, will attend the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri

Apr 24, 2023 at 07:59 AM
The league announced the 17 prospects who will attend the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri. The list includes four quarterbacks: Alabama's Bryce Young,  Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis. Other headliners among the star-studded attendees are Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr., Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez, Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson and Alabama defensive back Brian Branch.

Here is the fill list of attendees:

  • Jordan Addison, WR, USC
  • Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama
  • Brian Branch, DB, Alabama
  • Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
  • Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
  • Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
  • Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
  • Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
  • Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
  • Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
  • Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
  • C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
  • Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech
  • Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech
  • Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
  • Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

The draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, with additional coverage on NFL+. The first round begins on Thursday, April 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Both rounds two and three will commence on Friday, April 28, beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. Finally, rounds four through seven will take place on Saturday, April 29, starting at noon ET.

