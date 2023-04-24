17 Prospects Who Will Attend 2023 NFL Draft 

The league announced the 17 prospects who will attend the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri. The list includes four quarterbacks: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis. Other headliners among the star-studded attendees are Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr., Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez, Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson and Alabama defensive back Brian Branch.

The draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, with additional coverage on NFL+. The first round begins on Thursday, April 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Both rounds two and three will commence on Friday, April 28, beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. Finally, rounds four through seven will take place on Saturday, April 29, starting at noon ET.