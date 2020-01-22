Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pro Bowl is 'Huge Leap' for Shaq Barrett

Shaquil Barrett, the Buccaneers' sack king, is enjoying his first trip to the Pro Bowl, which is a fitting end to a breakout season that promises more all-star appearances in the future

Jan 22, 2020 at 02:18 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

ShaqatProBowl

Von Miller arrived in Denver as, essentially, a fully-formed superstar. The second-overall pick in the 2011 draft, Miller had 11.5 sacks as a rookie, 18.5 in his second year and 106.5 through his nine seasons so far. The only time he didn't make the Pro Bowl was when he lost six games to an NFL suspension in 2013. He's currently four years into a $114 million contract.

Shaquil Barrett arrived in Denver three years after Miller, as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State. He spent his rookie season mostly on the Broncos' practice squad. He took his defensive snaps where he could in a rotation with the likes of Miller, Demarcus Ware, Malik Jackson, Shane Ray, Derek Wolfe and Bradley Chubb. Barrett produced well with what playing time he got, with 5.5 sacks in 2015 and 14 over four seasons.

Miller and Barrett are both in Orlando this week, preparing for the NFL's 2020 Pro Bowl. They're not teammates anymore; in fact they're on opposite sides of Sunday's all-star game. Miller made it as usual for the Broncos but Barrett is now a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, and he's in his first Pro Bowl after leading the NFL with 19.5 sacks in 2019.

After his first Pro Bowl practice on Wednesday, Barrett laughed when he was told that Miller had mentioned he always believed in his former teammate's big-time sack potential.

"He probably knew I could do it because he was watching me watch him," said Barrett. "I was watching him a lot, getting everything I can from him. He always told me that. He always told me he did see this from me, so it's not like he's just saying it. He knew it, he always said it in the media, I just never had the right opportunity."

The opportunity came in the form of a one-year deal from the Buccaneers as an unrestricted free agent last March. Thanks to what he did with that opportunity, Barrett is closing in on a new deal that is sure to be bigger than the last; he hopes it is in Tampa again. In between those two contracts, it was a good time for him to reflect on how much has changed in the last 10 months.

"Yeah, I do think about it here and there," Barrett admitted. "It was a huge leap. Like, I was doing it last year but I wasn't nearly at this level. It just feels like everything just fell into place. The glory goes to everybody – the Bucs, to me, to the fans, everybody, the schemes. Everybody's got something to do with this."

Of the hundreds of players who switched teams as unrestricted free agents last spring, only two went on to qualify for their first Pro Bowls: Barrett and Oakland Raiders tackle Trent Brown. That's an "A+" stamp on Barrett's signing, and for him it's a validation of what he thought he could do and the hard work that made it happen. The Pro Bowl week is just beginning but it already feels good to Barrett to be rubbing elbows with the NFL's elite.

"I'm just excited to be up here, that they voted me into the Pro Bowl," he said. "I'm happy to be here and to celebrate.

"It means a lot, just hanging out with the guys. We were up there last night just talking about moves that we see each other doing in a game that was working and stuff. It's just admiration of each other's play style and just the type of people we are. It was just cool to be able to talk and just hang out."

Pro Bowl practices are famously low-speed and light on any real scheming. The NFC worked out for about 45 minutes on Wednesday and when it went offense-vs.-defense Barrett mostly jogged through coverage reps across the middle. He may or may not be unleashed for a significant amount of time as an edge rusher on Sunday. But he has plenty of time this week to trade notes on pass-rushing moves with the other top quarterback hunters in the NFL.

"Yeah, we most definitely talk about … moves," said Barrett. "It's just cool because I do watch these guys on film all the time and I do see how good they are, and just to be able to talk to them, just get advice from them, and possibly give them advice too, is cool."

The next step for Barrett is to be a repeat Pro Bowler like his buddy, Miller. For now, he's a first-timer…but he's fitting right in after his big leap forward in 2019.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Goals: 2022 Buccaneers, Numbers 1-9

From second-year WR Jaelon Darden and his battle for the return job to Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's expected promotion to a starting spot, we start our 'Camp Goals' rundown with the players in jersey numbers 1-9

news

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Hits the Ground Running in Year Two

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, the Buccaneers' first-round draft pick a year ago, is likely in line for a more prominent job in 2022 and could provide more production out of a more focused role

news

Joel Glazer: Bucs Thrilled to Be First in Germany

The Bucs made NFL history by winning the Super Bowl in their own home stadium, and now they are excited to be blazing trails again in the sport's international expansion

news

What to Watch For at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

The onfield workouts at the Scouting Combine begin on Thursday (and will be televised by NFL Network), and viewers should pay attention to 40-times, small-school prospects and the quarterback shakeout

news

Offensive Line Will Remain a Priority for Bucs

With Ali Marpet riding off into retirement and free agency possibly calling for Ryan Jensen and Alex Cappa, the Bucs have some work to do up front but will continue emphasizing strength up front

news

Bucs 'Really, Really' Want to Keep Chris Godwin

After playing the 2021 season on the franchise tag, WR Chris Godwin is on track for free agency again but the Buccaneers are making no secret about how much they want to keep him around

news

Bucco Bruce and Bucs Throwback Uniforms Returning in 2023

Beginning in the 2023 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be bringing back Bucco Bruce and their original orange and white uniforms for Throwback Games, as they did to much fan approval from 2009-2012.

news

Bucs Designated to Play in Munich in 2022

As part of the NFL's expanding International Series in 2022, the Buccaneers will be the designated team for the first NFL game ever played in Germany, with opponent and date to be announced later in the spring

news

Bruce Arians: Retaining Free Agents Again Offseason Priority

The Bucs are once again facing a long list of pending unrestricted free agents but will work hard to keep as much of their playoff-caliber core intact

news

Tom Brady: Different Formulas for Success

The Buccaneers' offense is reshaping itself again with some fresh injuries and the departure of Antonio Brown to deal with, but Tom Brady says great teams find new ways to get the job done

news

Shaquil Barrett Likely Out Until Playoffs

The Bucs are still in wait-and-see mode on the potential return of such players as Mike Evans, Lavonte David and Leonard Fournette, but Head Coach Bruce Arians does not expect Shaq Barrett back before the regular season ends

news

Chris Godwin Out for the Season, Other Bucs Still Being Evaluated

WR Chris Godwin will not return this season after suffering a torn ACL in Sunday's loss, while the prognoses for such injured Bucs as Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette are still being determined

Advertising