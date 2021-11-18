2021 Game Preview: Giants-Buccaneers, Week 11

TOP STORYLINES

Back to Prime Time – That 2020 Monday night game at the Meadowlands was the only prime-time game the Buccaneers won during that regular season, and it didn't come easily. The Bucs also dropped a disappointing Thursday night decision in Chicago, got rolled by a five-touchdown margin against the Saints on a Sunday night in Tampa and dropped a close game to the Rams on another Monday night. Those nighttime problems didn't persist into the postseason, obviously, and the Bucs have set out to prove the rest were just flukes in 2021. The story has been different so far this season. Tampa Bay kicked off the entire NFL season with a Week One Thursday night shootout win over Dallas, then snuck away with a win in the emotional return of Tom Brady to New England on a Sunday night. Another Thursday night trip to Philadelphia resulted in a victory, as well. The Buccaneers have five prime-time games scheduled in 2021 – late-season flexes make a couple more possible – and they still have a chance to go undefeated under the lights. In this particular case, the Monday Night Football stage gives the Buccaneers a chance to show the rest of the league that they are the team that got off to a 6-1 start was dropping 35 points a game with ease, not the one that has performed sloppily in two straight losses.

Cleaning Up Their Act – Speaking of that sloppy play, it was the source of much disappointment at team headquarters this week. The same turnovers and penalties that contributed mightily to a loss in dreaded New Orleans were still on display at Washington after the Bucs came back from their bye week. The Buccaneers' six penalties against Washington didn't represent their highest total of the season but several of those infractions were damaging and easily avoided. Meanwhile, two first quarter Tom Brady interceptions – one of which was more like an airborne fumble by rookie Jaelon Darden – put the Bucs in a big hole early and they couldn't quite climb out. The commonly-heard cry of the past few weeks is, 'The Bucs have to stop beating the Bucs,' and that will indeed be key to getting the team back on track. The Buccaneers certainly don't lack for confidence, but they are also learning that they reach the same levels they did last year without being at the top of their game, and without eliminating the self-inflicted wounds. The Buccaneers had a similar problem early in 2020 but eventually became the NFL's least penalized team down the stretch. They would like to begin a similar turnaround on Monday night.

Is Barkley Back? – It appears as if fourth-year running back Saquon Barkley, who is one of the league's most exciting talents when healthy, will be back in the lineup Monday after missing four games with an ankle injury. Barkley has modest numbers so far this year, but in the last game he played before getting hurt – an impressive 27-21 win over New Orleans – he ran for 52 yards and a touchdown and added another 74 yards and a score in the passing game. The Buccaneers, who have to face the Saints' Alvin Kamara twice a year, know how hard it is to contain a back who is equally dangerous in or out of the backfield. Barkley ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns in his first game against the Buccaneers in 2018 but had just 10 yards on eight carries at Tampa in Week Three of the 2019 season before sustaining a knee injury that would knock him out for three games. The return of Barkley, who can win with power up the middle but also pull off some eye-popping combination of cuts, would add a significant dimension to the Giants' offense Monday night, and perhaps an emotional lift for the team as well. New York is also hoping to get leading receiver Sterling Shepard, left tackle Anthony Thomas and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter back from injury.

Who's On the Corner? – As a team, the Buccaneers' roster isn't significantly more banged-up than a lot of other clubs in the NFL. As a position group, however, Tampa Bay's cornerbacks have undoubtedly been one of the most snake-bit units in the league. On Sunday in Landover, the Buccaneers were set to start Richard Sherman across from Jamel Dean because Week One starting corners Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting were still on injured reserve. However, Sherman sustained a calf injury in pregame warmups and had to be replaced by Dee Delaney. Later in the game, Delaney was sidelined by a concussion, after which the Bucs turned to Pierre Desir. They also spent a good part of the game playing safety Mike Edwards in the slot, though that seemed to be a preconceived plan. So who will start at the three cornerback spots (including the slot) for the Bucs on Monday night? Jamel Dean and Ross Cockrell are still healthy and the Bucs could once again look for new ways to get Edwards on the field. In addition, Murphy-Bunting, who has been practicing with the team since early last week, could be activated from injured reserve in time to join the mix. Bruce Arians said that Sherman wouldn't be back in action anytime soon, and as far as Delaney's availability it's rarely helpful to speculate about concussions. With Shepard possibly returning, Kenny Golladay recently back in action and rookie Kadarius Toney emerging as a playmaker, the Giants have the weapons to stress even a healthy and well-oiled secondary. The Bucs may be putting theirs together on the fly.