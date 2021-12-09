2021 Game Preview: Bills-Buccaneers, Week 14

TOP STORYLINES

Clinched Up – The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl last year without actually winning the NFC South, which was absolutely fine and would be an acceptable outcome any season. That being said, the Buccaneers came into 2021 very motivated to break the Saints' four-year stranglehold on the South and take home their first division title since 2007. The practical reason is that it would make any subsequent playoff run a little less daunting by starting with a game or two at home, but there's little doubt there is emotional motivation as well. Even if the Buccaneers were confident they would rise to the top of the division in 2021, they probably did not envision clinching the whole thing with a full four games left to play. But that can actually happen this Sunday if the Bucs beat Buffalo and get a little help from the Falcons and Jets. If Atlanta knocks off Carolina and the Jets beat the Saints, the Buccaneers will only need to prevail in their own game to be crowned the division champs. There will be other opportunities to win the division, given that Tampa Bay has a very strong four-game lead over the other three teams, and at some point the Bucs will probably have a chance to clinch without needing any outside help. Still, the sooner the better, as far as Tampa Bay is concerned. Meanwhile, the Bills have dropped to seventh in the AFC race but can still reasonably contend not only for the AFC East title but even for the top overall spot. Both of those things currently belong to the 9-4 Patriots, who have a 1.5-game lead in the division but have to play the Bills again in three weeks. Other than New England, no other team in the AFC has more than a one-game lead on the 7-5 Bills. In fact, 12 of the 16 teams in the AFC have between six and eight wins at the moment. The final five weeks of that conference race promise to be wild and unpredictable, but every game will be important and that makes Sunday's game at Raymond James Stadium appointment viewing.

Pass Attacks – Tom Brady is the best quarterback the AFC East has ever known (seeing as how the AFC East is a subset of, you know, all of football), but the division's star passer is now Buffalo's Josh Allen after Brady's move to Florida. Allen has never faced the Buccaneers before, but he did square off against Brady's Patriots as a starter three times in the 2018-19 seasons. Neither quarterback had a particularly remarkable outing in any of those games – no 300-yard outings, none with three or more touchdown passes – but the most important stat belonged to Brady: three wins. Now, this is not a Josh Allen issue – Brady is a remarkable 32-3 in 35 career starts against the Bills. Nor is Allen the same quarterback now that he was in the 2018-19 seasons. The former seventh-overall pick blossomed into a full-fledged star in 2020, throwing for 4,544 yards, 37 touchdowns and a 107.2 passer rating and also running for 421 yards and eight scores. Allen's numbers are down a bit from that high in 2021 but still quite good: 268.0 passing yards and 35.2 rushing yards per game and 39 total touchdowns, with a passer rating of 97.5 that ranks third in the AFC. Given the various amounts of upheaval at quarterback for the Saints, Panthers and Jets, Allen is likely the most dangerous field general left on Tampa Bay's schedule and how they handle him will likely determine who comes out on top Sunday. Meanwhile, Brady is very much still the same quarterback he was in 2018 and 2019, if not somehow even better at the age of 44. He leads the NFL in both passing yards (3,771) and touchdown passes (34), and he's coming off his sixth game in 2021 with four or TD throws. Sunday's game figures to be more competitive than a lot of the Patriots-Bills games in which Brady took part over a two-decade span, and the quarterbacks for both teams will certainly be centerstage.

Heating Up Up Front – Tampa Bay's defense produced 17 sacks over the first eight games of the season but now has 15 over just the last four outings, capped by a five-sack outing in the Week 13 win at Atlanta. The contributors to that enhanced pass rush over the past month have been many, not just team sack leader Shaq Barrett but also interior linemen Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh (a combined 5.0 sacks over the past two weeks), reserve outside linebackers Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Anthony Nelson and Cam Gill and blitzing inside linebacker Devin White. According to Next Gen Stats, two of the Bucs' four best games in terms of pressure rate were in Atlanta last Sunday and against the Giants in Week 11. In addition, all of the last four games rank in the bottom five for the Buccaneers' defense in terms of blitz percentage, which means the team is managing to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks without having to frequently send extra men at the quarterback, which is the best-case scenario for any defense. As noted above, however, the Bills have one of the NFL's best offensive fronts in terms of protecting the passer, so it will be a challenge for the Bucs' pass rushers to keep the needle pointed in the right direction this week.

Ins and Outs, Ups and Downs – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put their original starting trio of cornerbacks – Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting – on the field together last Sunday for the first time since the first quarter of the season opener. And then Dean promptly left the game with a concussion. That obviously puts Dean's availability in doubt for the upcoming game and the third-year corner did not practice to start the week on Wednesday. The Buccaneers have seen a cornerback leave the game due to injury almost literally every game in 2021, which has kept a constant shuffling of contributors going at the position. Now they may be getting a corner back into the rotation soon, though he might not actually play cornerback. Richard Sherman returned to practice on Wednesday and could be activated from injured reserve at any point in the next three weeks, possibly before Sunday's game against the Bills. However, Head Coach Bruce Arians said that Sherman is going to start getting work at safety since it is that position that is suddenly thinner than the cornerback group. With Jordan Whitehead out due to injury and Mike Edwards suspended for two more games, the Buccaneers are down to using versatile corners like Ross Cockrell as their depth at safety. Still, Sherman could be a boost for a secondary that has basically had to cobble together a different lineup from week to week.