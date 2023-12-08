2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Falcons, Week 14

The last time the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited Atlanta, in the final week of the 2022 regular season, there was very little at stake. The Buccaneers had clinched the NFC South title the week before by beating Carolina, and they were locked into the fourth spot in the conference playoff seeding. Accordingly, Head Coach Todd Bowles rested a good number of his starters and pulled most of the remaining ones not far into the game. The Falcons won fairly easily, 30-17.

Things could hardly be more different 11 months later as the Buccaneers head back to Georgia for a rematch with a 6-6 Falcons team that beat them in October, 16-13. Tampa Bay has made the playoffs for three straight years, won the last two division titles and are very much in the thick of it as they try for three in a row, yet few games in that span have had such deep implications on the team's postseason hopes.

"[It's] the 'one game at a time' mentality," said quarterback Baker Mayfield. "Obviously, they're leading the division. Divisional games are already important, but obviously with where we are at right now, it's extremely important for us. We've got to be singularly focused on any way we can beat the Falcons. We've got to find a way."

If the 5-7 Bucs do not find a way to even up the season series, they will find their path to a third straight division crown very narrow. A loss on Sunday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium would put them two games behind the division leaders, and functionally three back with four weeks to go because the Falcons would have the head-to-head tiebreaker. If the Buccaneers do defeat their division rivals, they will be tied for first place and in control of their own destiny in terms of winning the division.

The Buccaneers are not avoiding this reality. They put themselves into "playoff mode" a week ago and took care of the first bit of business with a win over the Carolina Panthers. Now they move on to their second of four in-division games in the last six weeks.

"It's December football," said Head Coach Todd Bowles. "It's a round-robin tournament until the end. We understand the importance of this game. If we can win this one, the next game will be more important than that one. It's the biggest game this week, it's the only game this week. It's a division rival. They're one game ahead of us – we know we've got to try to catch up, they know they've got to keep a lead."

The Buccaneers believe they've grown on offense since scoring just a single touchdown against Atlanta in Week Seven, and in recent weeks that has included a productive rushing attack. The Mayfield-Mike Evans combination is frequently lethal, and the offense believes it can get more out of such contributors as Chris Godwin, Trey Palmer and Cade Otton. In Week Seven, the Bucs twice settled for field goals after getting into Atlanta's red zone, but they did rally for a 13-13 tie late in regulation. Atlanta's defense has quietly shown significant improvement in 2023, thanks to a new scheme under coordinator Ryan Nielsen and a number of imported free agents, including Calais Campbell, David Onyemata, Kaden Ellis, Bud Dupree, Jeff Okudah and especially safety Jessie Bates, who has five of the team's seven interceptions

"The coordinator is doing a great job," said Bowles. "They got pieces this offseason, but they have a scheme that works for them that he brought over from New Orleans that has been playing very well. He's added his own [changes]. They're being very well-coached, they're very aggressive and they're playing tough."

After the Bucs tied that Week Seven game up with 45 seconds left, they needed to get one more stop on defense to take it to overtime. It didn't happen. Desmond Ridder threw a 39-yard pass to Kyle Pitts and Younghoe Koo ended it with a walk-off 51-yard field goal. In a similar position last Sunday while trying to hold on to a three-point lead over the Panthers in the closing minutes, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. came up with the play the Bucs needed, an interception near midfield. The Bucs know they have to be the team that makes those plays in crunch time to have a shot at the playoffs.

"We just have to capitalize on different situations," said Winfield. "That game kind of came down to our last series; we just [have] to make sure we finish, and not put ourselves in that position again."

GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7) at Atlanta Falcons (6-6)

Sunday, December 10, 1:00 p.m. ET

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (capacity: 72,000)

Atlanta, Georgia

Television: CBS (Local WTSP Channel 10)

TV Broadcast Team: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analysts), Aditi Kinkhabwala (reporter)

Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station

Radio Broadcast Team: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), T.J. Rives (sideline)

Spanish Radio: 96.1 Caliente

Spanish Radio Broadcast Team: Carlos Bohorquez (play-by-play), Martin Gramática (analyst)

ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES

The Buccaneers and Falcons have played each other 60 times since 1977, and the series is currently dead even. Atlanta tied it back up at 30-30 earlier this season when they won, 16-13, at Raymond James Stadium. That contest was also tied three times, at 7-7, 10-10 and 13-13, before Atlanta kicker Younghoe Koo won it at the buzzer with a 51-yard field goal. Mike Evans scored the Bucs' only touchdown on a 40-yard catch, and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. kept his team alive in the fourth quarter with a remarkable forced fumble at the goal line against quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Overall, the Bucs-Falcons head-to-head record has rarely strayed too far from dead even. In fact, when the Buccaneers defeated the Falcons in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 13 of the 2021 campaign, completing a season sweep, it caused the series lead to change hands for the eighth time overall. The Buccaneers upped their lead to two games with a 21-15 win over Atlanta in Tampa last October but the Falcons brought it back down to one, 30-29, by earning the split with a 30-17 decision in the regular-season finale. Overall, the Buccaneers have won five of the last seven meetings in the series.

Since the Bucs and Falcons became fellow NFC South denizens in 2002, Atlanta has gained a slight edge at 22-21. The Bucs' longest winning streak in the series is six, between 1997 and 2003; the Falcons have won five in a row on two occasions, first from 2008-10 and again from 2016-18.

The Falcons have won two in a row against Tampa Bay, also including last year's regular-season finale, a contest in which the Buccaneers, having already been locked into the fourth seed in the NFC playoff field, rested many of their starters and pulled most of the rest early in the contest. Ridder, in just his fourth career start, threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns and Atlanta's defense held the Bucs to 222 total yards of offense.

Earlier in the 2022 season, the Buccaneers held on to a 21-15 victory despite a late Atlanta comeback. Tampa Bay controlled the action for three quarters and used two Leonard Fournette touchdowns to take a 21-0 lead into the final period before Atlanta stormed back with two touchdowns. After an Olamide Zaccheaus touchdown catch made it a one-score game, the Bucs' offense was able to drain the final 4:38 from the clock with one long drive.

The Bucs' two wins in 2021 were both by double-digit margins. In Week at Raymond James Stadium, the Buccaneers got five touchdown passes from Tom Brady, including two each to Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski – plus Mike Edwards' two fourth-quarter pick-sixes as an exclamation in a 48-25 victory. In the rematch in in Atlanta, Chris Godwin set a team single-game record with 15 catches and Gronkowski once again found the end zone twice in Tampa Bay's 13-point win. Russell Gage, who is now a Buccaneer, caught 11 passes for 130 yards for the Falcons.

Prior to briefly retaking the series lead in 2021, the Buccaneers had been on top with a 24-22 advantage midway through the 2016 season before Atlanta reeled off five straight victories in a streak that included sweeps in 2017 and 2018. Tampa Bay has the all-time edge in scoring in the series, with 1,374 points to the Falcons' 1,302.

In their run to the Super Bowl championship in 2020, the Buccaneers won eight straight spanning the regular season and the postseason, and they downed the Falcons twice in the final three weeks of the regular season, scoring a total of 75 points. Tampa Bay won, 31-27, at Atlanta in Week 15 and then took the rematch in Tampa by a 44-27 margin. The first win required a wild comeback after the Falcons raced out to a 17-0 halftime lead, with Tom Brady throwing for 330 yards and two touchdowns in the second half. The second game at Raymond James Stadium was less stressful, as the Buccaneers led from wire to wire, but included another huge day by Brady, who threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns.

The Buccaneers came close to taking both halves of the series in 2019, winning by a 35-22 score in Atlanta and taking a 22-16 lead into the fourth quarter in the Week 17 rematch in Tampa. However, Matt Ryan led a game-tying drive in the final three minutes of that contest, leading to Younghoe Koo's 33-yard field goal as time expired in regulation. The Buccaneers won the overtime coin toss but lost the game on the first play of the extra period, as Jameis Winston's last pass for Tampa Bay was picked off and returned 27 yards for a touchdown by Deion Jones.

Both of the games in 2018 went down to the wire, neither ending well for the Buccaneers. In Week Six in Atlanta, Tampa Bay rallied from a 15-point deficit to make it a 31-29 game with four minutes to play on Peyton Barber's five-yard touchdown catch. The Falcons then tacked on a field goal to make it a five-point game with just over a minute to play but Winston got the visitors back into scoring range with consecutive completions of 18, 18 and 19 yards to DeSean Jackson, Mike Evans and Adam Humphries. With seven seconds left and the ball at Atlanta's 21, the Bucs tried a tricky play in which Winston began to scramble up the middle and then suddenly attempted a lateral to Humphries. The ball ended up on the turf before Evans scooped it up and got a one-hopper off to Jackson, who appeared to have a path to the end zone pylon along the left sideline. However, Jackson couldn't haul it in and time expired on a 34-29 Falcons victory.