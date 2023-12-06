Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield Sees Growth in Bucs' Rushing Attack

Rachaad White's more disciplined approach to picking lanes and an offensive line that is steadily growing more cohesive have helped the Bucs' run game find real improvement, which could be critical down the stretch

Dec 06, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

yay!

Baker Mayfield didn't have his best game as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer in Week 13 against the Carolina Panthers, at least statistically. He completed fewer than 50% of his passes for the first time this season and had a deep shot to Mike Evans slip out of his hand on a rainy afternoon, turning into a floater that was intercepted downfield.

Given that the Buccaneers secured a much-needed victory to stay in the thick of the division-title hunt, he likely wasn't concerned about his statistics (though he did say he was "pissed about that one" interception after the game). Mayfield did hit Evans on the play of the day, a 75-yard touchdown catch-and-run, and he otherwise kept the football out of harm's way. That was enough for a victory in part due to one very welcome development for the Buccaneers' offense: The rushing attack was good. Again.

One week after setting a season high with 125 rushing yards and averaging 6.6 yards per tote in Indianapolis, the Bucs topped that with 128 yards in the win over Carolina and picked up 4.6 yards per attempt. An ability to move the ball on the ground on such a sloppy day was critical, and the Bucs finished the day with 28 runs and 30 Mayfield dropbacks.

The biggest area of growth, in Mayfield's assessment, is the cohesiveness of the group on running plays.

"A lot of credit to the O-line, quite honestly," said Mayfield of the ground-game improvements. "Just getting their targets right, just all being on the same page and really understanding the concepts of how their tracks mean a lot. The running back room as a whole has grown a lot – just understanding how they're supposed to set up these blocks, how they're supposed to play off the combos and just making a lot more plays in space. It's that whole unit. Not to leave out the tight ends and the receivers in the blocking schemes.

"Everybody is a part of it, so everybody just being on the same page and getting more reps at it has been the biggest improvement."

The Bucs have leaned almost exclusively on second-year back Rachaad White in their backfield. He had 20 of the 22 carries by running backs against Carolina and 15 of 16 in Indianapolis. He turned those 35 runs into 184 yards, gaining 5.3 per carry. Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales says that White has become more disciplined in how he is "pressing the runs the right way" to take advantage of the blocking scheme. Mayfield says White's vision on those plays has improved.

"He has continually improved," said Mayfield. "It's obviously a new system for him. Some of the run schemes are similar to what he has done in the past, but like I said with the run game improvement, a lot of that is on the O-line but also him with his eyes where he's looking at how to read these blocks. Obviously, he is a special athlete when he's got the ball in space. We know that, but just his improvement in setting blocks up has been a huge difference."

The Buccaneers obviously want to continue this trend as they head to Atlanta for a critical game in the playoff stretch run. In a 16-13 Falcons win in Tampa in Week Seven, the Bucs only ran for 73 yards and Mayfield's own scrambles accounted for 32 of that. Mayfield thinks his team has a more balanced and complete attack for the rematch seven weeks later.

"We're definitely a lot better on offense – looking at it detail-wise and just [our] understanding of everybody knowing exactly what we're trying to get accomplished. The first game was a little hard to watch, film-wise, going back through it and seeing the improvements that we've had. They presented different issues for us that we had to learn from. We're both different to a certain extent, so we've just got to look at the new tape and grow and learn from there."

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 6: Vea, Dean, White Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 14 matchup 
news

Buccaneers-Falcons: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 14

The Bucs head to Atlanta for a rematch with the Falcons that could have a big impact on their efforts to win the NFC South, and will have to take on a tough red zone defense and a powerful rushing attack
news

Scouting Report: Falcons' Top Game Wreckers | Week 14 

A look at the Falcons' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup
news

Bucs' Release Week 14 Depth Chart: J.J. Russell Steps Up

LB J.J. Russell filled in for injured LB Lavonte David against Carolina and played all but one defensive snap while recording his first career sack
news

2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 14

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 14 across Power Rankings?
news

What's Next: Bucs Head to Atlanta to Battle for First Place

After getting a division win in Week 13 against Carolina, the Buccaneers will go on the road to try to make it two in a row against a Falcons team that has a one-game lead in the NFC South with five weeks to go
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Baker Mayfield Sees Growth in Bucs' Rushing Attack

Rachaad White's more disciplined approach to picking lanes and an offensive line that is steadily growing more cohesive have helped the Bucs' run game find real improvement, which could be critical down the stretch

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 6: Vea, Dean, White Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 14 matchup 

Antoine Winfield Jr. Snags NFC Defensive Player of the Week Award

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. won his first NFL weekly award for his all-around performance in the Bucs' win over Carolina in Week 13, which included a game-sealing interception and multiple drive stops

Updates: Lavonte David Returns to Practice

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in December 2023

Bucs Look to Carry Big Performances to Atlanta | Salty Dogs

Jeff and Scott rehash the big games for Mike Evans and Antoine Winfield Jr. against Carolina, discuss the importance of the upcoming game in Atlanta and answer fans' emails.

Baker Mayfield on Upcoming Divisional Matchup vs. Falcons, 'Got to Find a Way' | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 14 practice. QB Mayfield discussed being smart when moving through the field, the growth of the Bucs' offense since the last time they faced the Falcons and his excitement to become a 'girl dad'.

Todd Bowles on Preparation for Atlanta, 'Every Game is a Playoff Game' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 14 practice. HC Bowles discussed the importance of every game moving forward, the improved run game and how 'unselfish play' has led to multiple defenders getting to the quarterback.

Buccaneers-Falcons: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 14

The Bucs head to Atlanta for a rematch with the Falcons that could have a big impact on their efforts to win the NFC South, and will have to take on a tough red zone defense and a powerful rushing attack

RB Rachaad White Advocates for SMA in Annual My Cause My Cleats Campaign | Brianna's Blitz

In the annual My Cause My Cleats campaign, running back Rachaad White represents Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) to raise awareness 

Scouting Report: Falcons' Top Game Wreckers | Week 14 

A look at the Falcons' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup

Rondé Barber Reviews Mike Evans' Record-Breaking Performance vs. Panthers

Legendary Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber breaks down the Bucs' best plays from Week 13's win vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Photos: Women of Red Tailgate 

View photos from the Women of Red tailgate on Sunday December 3, 2023.

Antoine Winfield Jr. on Being Named the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week | Press Conference

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 14 practice. S Winfield Jr. Winfield Jr. discussed needing to make plays against the Falcons and his desire to give back to the community.

Ryan Neal on His Ability to Play Linebacker, Focus in the Locker Room | Press Conference

Safety Ryan Neal spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 14 practice. S Neal discussed approaching every game as a playoff game and how LB Lavonte David helped him adjust to linebacker in last week's game against the Panthers.

Bucs Feast on Man Coverage | A Next Gen Look at Panthers-Bucs

Baker Mayfield didn't see much man-to-man coverage from Carolina's defense on Sunday, but when he did he took advantage of it, primarily by throwing to Mike Evans

Bucs' Release Week 14 Depth Chart: J.J. Russell Steps Up

LB J.J. Russell filled in for injured LB Lavonte David against Carolina and played all but one defensive snap while recording his first career sack

Antoine Winfield Jr. Named Buccaneers' Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors the Thursday Before Super Bowl LVIII

2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tampa Bay Buccaneer Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has been nominated to be the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Todd Bowles Talks Win vs. Carolina, Previews NFC South Battle in Atlanta | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips is joined by Head Coach Todd Bowles and Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin on the weekly radio show.

Photos of Youth Leadership Program & Habitat for Humanity: Session #2

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Youth Leadership Program partners with Habitat for Humanity on building homes in the Tampa community.
Advertising