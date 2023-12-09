Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Elevate David Moore, Deadrin Senat for Falcons Game

The Bucs activated WR David Moore and DL Deadrin Senat from the practice squad on Saturday, and both could address depth chart shortages on Sunday in Atlanta

Dec 09, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

transactionsdec9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers elevated wide receiver David Moore and defensive lineman Deadrin Senat from the practice squad on Saturday, making both players eligible to play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The NFL introduced the practice squad elevation option in 2020; it allows teams to activate up to two practice squad players for each game. By utilizing one of those two options in Week 10, the Buccaneers have increased their game day roster to 55 players for their matchup with the Falcons in Atlanta. They will be able to keep 48 of those player active for the game, naming seveninactives prior to kickoff.

Each player on the practice squad can be elevated up to three times during the regular season and an unlimited amount of times in the postseason. After the game, elevated players automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers. This is the third and finalelevation for both Moore and Senat.

The Buccaneers have only four receivers on the 53-man roster after placing rookie Rakim Jarrett on injured reserve in Week 12. Moore has played in each of the last two games as the fifth receiver after his elevations, logging 18 snaps on offense and seeing one target in the passing game.

Senat has played in one game, against Buffalo, with nine defensive snaps and one tackle. He was inactive the first time he was elevated from the practice squad. The Bucs may needed added depth on the defensive front on Sunday if starting nose tackle Vita Vea is unable to play. Vea did not practice this week and was listed as questionable for the game on the Friday injury report due to a toe ailment.

Moore (6-0, 219) has extensive NFL experience, having played 50 games with 14 starts for the Seahawks, Broncos and Panthers. He first entered the league as a seventh-round draft pick by Seattle in 2017. Moore has recorded 78 career receptions for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns andhas also rushed 12 tines for 91 yards. He played four seasons for the Seahawks then split the 2021 season between Denver and Green Bay.

Senat spent most of the 2022 season on the Buccaneers' active roster. He appeared in 12 games last season and contributed 17 tackles, one sack and two quarterback hits. Senat re-signed with the Buccaneers in March and went to training camp with the team before being waived in the final roster cutdown. Senat returned to the Bucs' practice squad in Week Three of the regular season. He spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Atlanta Falcons after being selected in the third round of the 2018 draft out of the University of South Florida.

The practice squad elevation option was introduced as part of the new collective bargaining agreement in 2020. The new rule was something of a compromise, as it did not expand the active rosters beyond 53 players but did give teams a few more options on game days, particularly with practice squads expanding to 16 spots.

Photos from Bucs Practice - December 7 

View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice on 12/7/2023

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Walter Payton Man of the Year helmet decal during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Walter Payton Man of the Year helmet decal during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Walter Payton Man of the Year helmet decal during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Walter Payton Man of the Year helmet decal during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Cornerback Keenan Isaac #16 and Safety Richard LeCounte III #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Cornerback Keenan Isaac #16 and Safety Richard LeCounte III #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Safety Christian Izien #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Wide Receiver Trey Palmer #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Outside Linebacker Markees Watts #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Outside Linebacker Markees Watts #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Jose Ramirez #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 and Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Running Back Chase Edmonds #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Running Back Chase Edmonds #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Cornerback Derrek Pitts #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Cornerback Derrek Pitts #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Running Back Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 41

TAMPA, FL - December 07, 2023 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Short at Receiver, Bucs Elevate Ryan Miller and David Moore

With Rakim Jarrett on injured reserve and Chris Godwin questionable with a neck injury, the Buccaneers shored up their receiver depth for Sunday's game by elevating Ryan Miller and David Moore from the practice squad
news

Bucs Promote Pat O'Connor, Put Mike Greene on IR

With a calf injury forcing DL Mike Greene to the injured reserve list, the Bucs signed Pat O'Connor off their practice squad to maintain depth along the defensive front
news

Bucs Promote CB Keenan Isaac to Active Roster

Rookie CB Keenan Isaac has been signed to the 53-man roster off the practice squad, adding depth while Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis deal with injuries, and TE David Wells returns to take that practice squad spot
news

J.J. Russell Promoted to Active Roster Among Round of Moves

The Bucs signed LB J.J. Russell to their 53-man roster on Wednesday, waived TE David Wells and made a number of other changes to the practice squad
news

Bucs Add Former Bills Safety Jaquan Johnson to Practice Squad

The Bucs switched out one spot on their 16-man practice squad Wednesday, signing fifth-year S Jaquan Johnson and releasing first-year DL C.J. Brewer
news

Bucs Elevate Patrick O'Connor for Houston Game

DL Patrick O'Connor was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, making him eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Texans in Houston
news

Bucs Promote John Wolford to Active Roster

The Bucs have signed QB John Wolford off their practice squad to their active roster, releasing DL Patrick O'Connor to make room for the move
news

Richard LeCounte, Deadrin Senat Elevated for Thursday Night Game

CB Richard LeCounte and DT Deadrin Senat are eligible to play against Buffalo on Thursday night after they were elevated from the practice squad in the afternoon
news

Bucs Activate Chase Edmonds, Waive Derrek Pitts

RB Chase Edmonds rejoins the Buccaneers backfield after missing the minimum number of four games on injured reserve and will be eligible to play on Thursday night in Buffalo
news

Bucs Elevate Keenan Isaac, J.J. Russell to Patch Thin Spots on Defense

Rookie CB Keenan Isaac and second-year LB J.J. Russell were elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, making them eligible to play against the Saints and provide depth at two positions recently hit by injuries 
news

J.J. Russell, Deadrin Senat Elevated from Practice Squad

LB J.J. Russell and DL Deadrin Senat are eligible to play on Monday against the Eagles after being activated from the practice squad for game night
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 

The Buccaneers will face the Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Bucs Elevate David Moore, Deadrin Senat for Falcons Game

The Bucs activated WR David Moore and DL Deadrin Senat from the practice squad on Saturday, and both could address depth chart shortages on Sunday in Atlanta

Photos: Bucs Depart for Atlanta Falcons

View photos of the Buccaneers departing for Week 14 vs. the Atlanta Falcons

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 8: Dean, White Ruled Out

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 14 matchup 

Mike Evans Mic'd Up vs. the Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Mike Evans was mic'd up for the Bucs' Week 13 victory against the Carolina Panthers. Watch as the legend's historic game propels the Bucs over the Panthers.

Markees Watts' Feeding Tampa Bay Cleats | My Cause My Cleats

OLB Markees Watts talks about his excitement to represent Feeding Tampa Bay and explains how his journey to the NFL inspired him to give back to the community.

Todd Bowles on Lavonte David Being a 'True Leader', Focused on Game vs. Falcons | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Week 14 practice. HC Bowles discussed injuries ahead of Sunday vs. the Falcons and how the team has become more consistent.

Mike Evans' Shattered Records vs. Carolina, Looking to Continue in Atlanta | Tampa Two

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into WR Mike Evans' huge game, their thoughts on the upcoming RB matchup and the keys to victory in Atlanta.

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Falcons in Week 14 

The Buccaneers will take on the Falcons in Week 14, continuing the slate of divisional foes on the 2023 itinerary. Here are five players to watch

Updates: Bucs Eagerly Anticipate Return of Lavonte David to Action

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in December 2023

2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Falcons, Week 14

The Bucs head to Atlanta for a game that is critical to their division title hopes, and they'll face a Falcons team that ranks sixth in rushing on offense and seventh in scoring on defense…Injury updates, series history, statistical leaders and more

A Critical Game in Atlanta | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about potential two-way players, the playoff implications of Sunday's game in Atlanta, best fantasy football performances and more

In Case You Missed It: December 8, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 14 of the 2023 regular season

Week 14 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

See which team is favored by league-wide experts 

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 7: Vea, Dean and White Among Non-Participants 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 14 matchup 

EVERY Mike Evans Catch from 10 Consecutive Seasons of 1,000 Yards!

Watch EVERY SINGLE Mike Evans catch from his record-breaking decade in the NFL thus far. The WR has eclipsed 1,000 yards in ten straight NFL seasons to start his career.

Dave Canales: 'Chris Godwin is Magic with the Ball' | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke with the media following Thursday's Week 14 practice. OC Canales discussed how he has improved as a play caller throughout the season, QB Baker Mayfield's ability to make post-snap reads and the importance of the upcoming game against the Falcons.

Bucs Overpower Panthers in Divisional Showdown | Battle Sound

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 13 matchup. The Bucs won the important divisional game by a score of 21-18 in front of the Tampa faithful.

Bucs on the Hunt for Division Title in the NFC South | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discusses WR Mike Evans' record-breaking game, the Bucs 'young guns' continuing to perform and what is on the line in Atlanta.

Photos from Bucs Practice - December 7 

View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice on 12/7/2023
Advertising