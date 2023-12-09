Bucs Elevate David Moore, Deadrin Senat for Falcons Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers elevated wide receiver David Moore and defensive lineman Deadrin Senat from the practice squad on Saturday, making both players eligible to play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The NFL introduced the practice squad elevation option in 2020; it allows teams to activate up to two practice squad players for each game. By utilizing one of those two options in Week 10, the Buccaneers have increased their game day roster to 55 players for their matchup with the Falcons in Atlanta. They will be able to keep 48 of those player active for the game, naming seveninactives prior to kickoff.

Each player on the practice squad can be elevated up to three times during the regular season and an unlimited amount of times in the postseason. After the game, elevated players automatically revert to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers. This is the third and finalelevation for both Moore and Senat.

The Buccaneers have only four receivers on the 53-man roster after placing rookie Rakim Jarrett on injured reserve in Week 12. Moore has played in each of the last two games as the fifth receiver after his elevations, logging 18 snaps on offense and seeing one target in the passing game.

Senat has played in one game, against Buffalo, with nine defensive snaps and one tackle. He was inactive the first time he was elevated from the practice squad. The Bucs may needed added depth on the defensive front on Sunday if starting nose tackle Vita Vea is unable to play. Vea did not practice this week and was listed as questionable for the game on the Friday injury report due to a toe ailment.

Moore (6-0, 219) has extensive NFL experience, having played 50 games with 14 starts for the Seahawks, Broncos and Panthers. He first entered the league as a seventh-round draft pick by Seattle in 2017. Moore has recorded 78 career receptions for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns andhas also rushed 12 tines for 91 yards. He played four seasons for the Seahawks then split the 2021 season between Denver and Green Bay.

Senat spent most of the 2022 season on the Buccaneers' active roster. He appeared in 12 games last season and contributed 17 tackles, one sack and two quarterback hits. Senat re-signed with the Buccaneers in March and went to training camp with the team before being waived in the final roster cutdown. Senat returned to the Bucs' practice squad in Week Three of the regular season. He spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Atlanta Falcons after being selected in the third round of the 2018 draft out of the University of South Florida.