Bucs vs. Falcons Game Blog | Week 14 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 14 game vs. the Atlanta Falcons

Dec 10, 2023 at 01:00 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Game Updates

Game Information

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
  • Week 14
  • Sun 12/10 1:00 PM
  • at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

What You Need to Know

Latest Headlines

Bucs vs. Falcons Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 29-25

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.

Bucs Stun Falcons with Late Rally, Secure Share of First Place

The Bucs rallied for a 29-25 win in Atlanta on Sunday, taking the lead on a Cade Otton touchdown catch with 31 seconds remaining, in the process catching the Falcons for a tie atop the NFC South

Baker Mayfield Recounts Game-Winning Drive in Atlanta, 'Clutch' | Press Conference 

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 29-25 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14. QB Mayfield discussed his pass to TE Cade Otton for the win, the clutch play of WR Chris Godwin down the stretch and the teams' sense of urgency.

Todd Bowles on Exhilarating Win vs. the Falcons, 'Lots of Resilience' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' 29-25 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14. HC Bowles discussed QB Baker Mayfield's final drive, being able to find tough runs and the half-time improvements that lead to the victory.

TOUCHDOWN! Baker Tosses Game-Winning Score to Otton | Bucs vs. Falcons Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a touchdown pass to TE Cade Otton against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.

Best Photos From Bucs vs. Falcons | Week 14

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 14 matchup vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

Rachaad White Flashes Speed on 31-Yard Touchdown | Bucs vs. Falcons Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a 31-yard touchdown pass to RB Rachaad White against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 29, Falcons 25

The Buccaneers outlasted the Falcons 29-25 and improve to 6-7 on the season

Safety! Winfield Jr. Sack Fumbles Desmond Ridder, O'Connor Seals the Deal | Bucs vs. Falcons Highlights

S Antoine Winfield Jr. forces a strip sack and DL Pat O'Connor tackles a Falcon in the endzone for 2 points.

Baker Does it Himself, Rushes for TD | Bucs vs. Falcons Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield rushes for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.

Carlton Davis Jumps Route, Grabs INT | Bucs vs. Falcons Highlights

CB Carlton Davis intercepts a Desmond Ridder pass against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 

The Buccaneers will face the Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Buccaneers-Falcons Inactives | Vita Vea Ruled Out

DL Vita Vea is inactive for the Bucs' Week 14 game in Atlanta due to a toe injury that kept him out of practice all week, and the defense will also be without starters LB Devin White and CB Jamel Dean

Photos: Bucs Arriving for Game Against the Atlanta Falcons

View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their Week 14 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Bucs vs. Falcons Pregame Photos 

View pregame pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup.

Countdown to Kickoff: Buccaneers-Falcons, Week 14 2023 

The Buccaneers will face a divisional foe on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium…Key stats, lineup notes and more

Bucs vs. Falcons Week 14 | Game Trailer

The Buccaneers travel to Atlanta for a divisional game with major playoff implications.

Bucs Elevate David Moore, Deadrin Senat for Falcons Game

The Bucs activated WR David Moore and DL Deadrin Senat from the practice squad on Saturday, and both could address depth chart shortages on Sunday in Atlanta
