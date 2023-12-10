Bucs vs. Falcons Game Blog | Week 14 2023

Game Updates
Game Information
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Week 14
- Sun 12/10 1:00 PM
- at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.
The Bucs rallied for a 29-25 win in Atlanta on Sunday, taking the lead on a Cade Otton touchdown catch with 31 seconds remaining, in the process catching the Falcons for a tie atop the NFC South
Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 29-25 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14. QB Mayfield discussed his pass to TE Cade Otton for the win, the clutch play of WR Chris Godwin down the stretch and the teams' sense of urgency.
Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' 29-25 victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14. HC Bowles discussed QB Baker Mayfield's final drive, being able to find tough runs and the half-time improvements that lead to the victory.
QB Baker Mayfield throws a touchdown pass to TE Cade Otton against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.
View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 14 matchup vs. the Atlanta Falcons.
QB Baker Mayfield throws a 31-yard touchdown pass to RB Rachaad White against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.
The Buccaneers outlasted the Falcons 29-25 and improve to 6-7 on the season
S Antoine Winfield Jr. forces a strip sack and DL Pat O'Connor tackles a Falcon in the endzone for 2 points.
QB Baker Mayfield rushes for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.
CB Carlton Davis intercepts a Desmond Ridder pass against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.
The Buccaneers will face the Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action
*Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only for mobile users.
**Tap on the audio button on mobile devices to listen!
DL Vita Vea is inactive for the Bucs' Week 14 game in Atlanta due to a toe injury that kept him out of practice all week, and the defense will also be without starters LB Devin White and CB Jamel Dean
View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their Week 14 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
View pregame pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup.
The Buccaneers will face a divisional foe on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium…Key stats, lineup notes and more
The Buccaneers travel to Atlanta for a divisional game with major playoff implications.