49ers' NT Isaac Sopoaga inactive with infection

Buccaneers-49ers Inactives

Oct 09, 2011 at 10:03 AM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - 49ers nose tackle Isaac Sopoaga is among the inactives for San Francisco against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a staph infection that kept him out of practice all week.

Ricky Jean Francois replaced Sopoaga in the starting lineup Sunday. San Francisco fullback Moran Norris also was inactive. Rookie Bruce Miller, converted from a defensive end, made his first start in Norris' place.

Starting outside linebacker Quincy Black was among the inactives for Tampa Bay with an ankle injury. Dekoda Watson started in his absence.

San Francisco receiver Braylon Edwards sat out his third straight game since injuring his right knee early in the 49ers' loss to Dallas in Week 2.

