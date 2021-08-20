Five Bucs to Watch Saturday with the Starters Out

2. QB Kyle Trask﻿

Even with four quarterbacks in the rotation, the Buccaneers managed to get Trask a good amount of playing time in last week's game. He led four drives (plus one additional play to end the game) and threw 15 passes. His numbers weren't overwhelming by any means – four completions and 35 yards – but he looked poise and in control. Arians praised the rookie for a couple of deep passes that did not ultimately connect.

"The one thing I really like about him – and he showed it in practice every day – the rush gets up in his face, there's no panic and he's really accurate," said Arians. "I mean, he threw that ball 60 yards down the field with guys right up in his face. He's growing every day. The game isn't too big for him. He's going to be fine."

This particular day is probably the best one remaining in the calendar year for Trask to experience some growth. Tom Brady and the starters are expected to get their biggest chunk of playing time in the third week of the preseason and there is no longer a fourth game that is dominated by reserves. During the regular season, Trask is most likely to serve as the third quarterback behind Brady and either Blaine Gabbert or Ryan Griffin. Trask will get plenty of practice reps, of course, but he may not see too many more live snaps in 2021 after Saturday night.

Gabbert will start the game against the Titans but the Buccaneers don't really have much they need to learn about the veteran reserve. Even if Griffin is next in after Gabbert, there should be a large portion of the game available to Trask. The rookie can continue his steady development by continuing to show poise while also leading some more successful drives.

The Buccaneers had one of the best starting off-ball linebacker duos in the NFL in 2021 in White and Lavonte David, but they carried little depth behind those two and trusted veteran reserve Kevin Minter. They took a step towards filling out that depth in the spring by drafting both Auburn's Britt and Houston's Grant Stuard. Britt, a fifth-round pick, is currently listed as a second-teamer alongside Minter on the Bucs' depth chart.

White and David are back, of course, and should remain one of the league's premier ILB duos. But they won't be playing on Saturday night, so Britt could start and might be asked to direct the defense. He has impressed in training camp with his retention of the playbook and he was already known to be a hard-hitter and rugged run defender. He'll need to show that latter ability on Saturday night to solidify his spot on the depth chart. There is a good battle for the reserve ILB spots with Britt, Stuard and veteran addition Joe Jones, who recorded a pick-six in the preseason opener. As with Tryon, Britt should also see a lot of action on special teams.

What does Arians want to see from all those competitors on Saturday night?

"Do a better job of tackling on defense," said Arians. "Again, it's going to come down to special teams – who are the core special teams guys? When you talk about special teams, you're talking about 20 to 35 plays a game that those guys are out there. They're a huge part of it. It's not just defense, but in those instances, it's probably tackling and just good assignment football – staying in your gap and making it happen."

With White and David out, Britt will be hoping to show the main lessons he has already learned from that pair of veterans.

"Really and truthfully just patience – [I] never knew how patient this game was, and then just reacting," said the rookie. "I feel like that's something that I was aggressive with early – just in some situations I'm very aggressive so I'm learning how to be patient and then how to react. And then just helping myself too with concepts. They really know concepts like pass-scheme concepts, run-game concepts. Really and truthfully just soaking up all I can – I mean it's so much and a lot that I can learn from those guys."

4. WR Tyler Johnson

The amount of reps available to the six or seven reserve receivers on the Bucs' current roster will be determined in part by how Arians defines "starter." That will surely include Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but will it also apply to Antonio Brown? And how much will Scotty Miller play?

It would be no surprise to see Brown held out and Miller limited to relatively small role. After those top four, the next two receivers on the Bucs' depth chart are Johnson and Jaydon Mickens. That makes Saturday night a very good opportunity for Johnson, a fifth-round pick from 2020 who already played the most snaps (30) of any Buccaneer wideout in last week's game. If Johnson is on the field with Gabbert to start Saturday's contest there will already be plenty of familiarity between quarterback and receiver. In a "last play of the game" drill in practice on Thursday, Gabbert hooked up with Johnson for a touchdown.

And, though it sounds repetitive, Johnson needs to make his mark on special teams. When the starters are involved, the Bucs' receiving corps runs very deep, but Johnson can get on the field more by helping in the kicking game and replicating the kind of work that Godwin does in the run game.

"The one thing that Tyler gives us is he gives us another blocking wide receiver," said Arians. "There's a lot going into that sixth receiver if he dresses or not."

Johnson had a slow start to this year's training camp, in part because he arrived a little bit below his peak physical condition. He committed to resolving that issue and in the second half of camp reeled off more than a week of very good practices, according to Arians. In the Cincinnati game, he attracted two targets and caught one pass for 11 yards. He should have a very good chance to produce more this weekend.

"Oh yeah he made his weight this week," said Arians. "He did a good job, he just had too much fun this summer, but he's done a good job of being very, very consistent. The one thing I like about Tyler is he's really consistent."

5. S Javon Hagan﻿

Like Jones, Hagan snared an impressive interception in the Cincinnati game, but unlike Jones he didn't end up in the end zone. In fact, he didn't even end up with the ball. After making a dazzling one-handed interception of a high pass that required his fullest possible extension, Hagan turned to advance the ball up the field only to bobble it out of his hands and straight into the clutches of Bengals wideout Mike Thomas.

Hagan still got some good marks from the coaches for that play but also turned it into a learning experience.

"It was a very athletic play," he said in the most recent episode of the Salty Dogs podcast. "They praised me about the athleticism displayed on that play. It was a perfect play and a perfect place to be [but] like I said, just finish it off. Just finish the play. You work so hard to get interceptions, so just finish the play.

That's something we can learn from and get better from. Definitely a lesson learned, but that's why we go through things, so we can correct them and move forward so it won't happen again."

Overall, it was a positive sequence for a player who has been in the thick of one of the few truly intriguing battles on the Bucs' roster. The top three safeties are set in Antoine Winfield, Jr., Jordan Whitehead and Mike Edwards, though Whitehead has missed a lot of camp due to COVID and an injury. Over the course of camp the safety position has thinned out, most recently with the waiver of Raven Greene. Now those top three safeties are followed only by Hagan, Chris Cooper and undrafted rookie Lawrence White, which makes Hagan's odds look pretty good. However, there is also the issue of cornerback Ross Cockrell playing at safety in this training camp – and looking good doing so – which may inform how the Bucs divvy up their 53-man roster spots between those two positions.

Regardless, Hagan is enjoying the competition.

"Oh man, I love it," he said. "I love having the heat on and not being complacent. Coming from Jacksonville, a very competitive city, just coming from Florida that's all we do. All we do is compete. We love competition and why not compete? It gives that edge and at the end of the day the best man will win the job. So there's no reason to shy away from competition, especially in a league such as the NFL where there are elite players all around. There's competition everywhere. Competition's great."