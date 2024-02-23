Additions to Coaching Staff, Bucs Host Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic | Brianna's Blitz 

Bucs Add Three to Coaching Staff

The Buccaneers have filled several vacancies on the staff. On Thursday, the team announced the additions of Josh Grizzard as pass game coordinator, Bryan McClendon as wide receivers coach, and Brian Picucci as assistant offensive line coach.

Grizzard has 12 years of coaching experience, including seven years at the professional level – all with the Miami Dolphins. During his time with the Dolphins, Grizzard served as a quality control coach (2017-19, 2022-23) and wide receivers coach (2020-21). Grizzard has been a part of four consecutive winning seasons with the Dolphins, accomplishing the feat for the first time since the club did so in seven-straight seasons from 1997-2003.

Grizzard contributed to an offense that finished the 2023 season ranked first in yards per game (401.3), passing yards per game (265.5), and yards per carry (5.1), while ranking second in yards per play (6.5), net yards per pass attempt (8.0), and points scored per game (29.2). During his time as Miami's wide receivers coach, Grizzard worked with Jaylen Waddle, who established the NFL's then-rookie-reception record in 2021 with 104 receptions for a club-rookie-record 1,015 receiving yards.

McClendon joins Todd Bowles' staff with 17 years of coaching experience, all at the collegiate level. He comes to the Buccaneers from his second stint at the University of Georgia, where he won a national championship in 2022 while serving as the team's pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach (2022-23).

During his recent stint with the Bulldogs, McClendon oversaw an offense that ranked second among Power Five schools in yards per game (498.9), third in points per game (40.6), fourth in yards per carry (5.4), sixth in passer rating (165.0), seventh in passing yards per game (300.4), and 10th in rushing yards per game (198.5).

Before his return to Georgia, McClendon was the pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach at the University of Oregon (2020-21), where he also served as the team's interim head coach during the 2021 season. Prior to joining Oregon, McClendon coached at the University of South Carolina (2016-19), working as the team's offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.

McClendon started his coaching career at Georgia, where he held multiple titles, including graduate assistant (2007-08), running backs coach (2009-14), assistant head coach, wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator (2015) and interim head coach (2015).

Picucci comes to Tampa Bay with 29 years of coaching experience, including two years at the professional level. Picucci joins the Bucs from the University of Kentucky, where he served as a quality control coach and worked closely with new offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

Prior to his time with the Wildcats, Picucci served as the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach with the NFL Alumni Academy (2022) and as the wide receivers coach at Florida International University (2021). His last NFL coaching experience came with the Detroit Lions during the 2018-19 seasons, where he was the assistant tight ends coach and an offensive assistant under Matt Patricia.

Other stops on Picucci's coaching history include the University of Maine (2016-17), Becker College (2015), Widener University (2014), Central Connecticut State University (2013), the University of Massachusetts (1998-99, 2004-12), Northeastern University (2000-03), and Southern Connecticut State (1994-98).

Bucs Held Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic

Last week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held their sixth annual Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic at Ed Radice Sports Complex. The competition served as the largest girls flag football tournament in the country and in 2024, the festivities featured over 100 teams from across 18 counties.

The Buccaneers hosted an Opening Night celebration on Tuesday, February 13 in the Hyundai Club at Raymond James Stadium. A panel discussion dubbed "Flag Football on the International Stage: The Pathway to Becoming an Olympian" headlined the event, which featured a group of prominent figures that spurred the sport on the Olympic slate for 2028.